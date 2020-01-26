Eminem claims the tenth album number 1 on the Billboard 200 list

%MINIFYHTML9adb2c4dd4d7fc73082078c8d529dc7711% %MINIFYHTML9adb2c4dd4d7fc73082078c8d529dc7712%

With & # 39; Music to Be Murdered By & # 39 ;, the himaker of & # 39; Stan & # 39; He joins The Beatles, Jay-Z, Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand and Elvis Presley as the only acts that have marked 10 or more number one albums.

Eminem He earned his tenth number one on the list of US albums. UU.

"Music to Be Murdered" By has debuted on top of the Billboard 200 with 279,000 equivalent album sales.

The launch is the first of Eminem since launching "Kamikaze", which also entered the list at number one, in 2018.

Halsey& # 39; Manic & # 39; opens at two, while Mac Miller"Circles" completes the new first three.

Roddy ricch"Please excuse me for being antisocial" falls two points to four and Post MaloneThe "Hollywood sangria" slides to five in the new countdown.

Top Ten Billboard 200:

"Music to be killed by" – Eminem (279,000 units) "Maniac" – Halsey (239,000 units) "Circles" – Mac Miller (164,000 units) "Excuse me for being antisocial" – Roddy ricch (103,000 units) "Bleeding from Hollywood" – Post Malone (53,000 units) "Rare" – Selena Gomez (38,000 units) "Time served" – MoneyBagg Yo (37,000 units) "Kirk" – Dababy (37,000 units) "Thin line" – Harry Styles (37,000 units) "When we all fall asleep, where are we going?" – Billie eilish (35,000 units)