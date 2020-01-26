Emilia-Romagna Election: polls open in key Italian regional vote | Italy news

%MINIFYHTML74a051166806dafa85056b6b06d1167111% %MINIFYHTML74a051166806dafa85056b6b06d1167112%

The polls opened in Italy in a key regional election that, according to the extreme right, will destabilize the country's fragile coalition government and help opposition leader Matteo Salvini return to power.

The rich north-central region of Emilia-Romagna has been a stronghold of the Italian left for more than 70 years, but although the values ​​of the left still prevail in their cities, the right has been gaining great support in the cities and the field.

Plus:

The latest opinion polls published before the pre-election media blackout showed that the Salvini anti-immigrant and anti-European League side by side with the center-left Democratic Party (PD), which governs Italy in coalition with the Five-Star anti-establishment. Movement (M5S).

%MINIFYHTML74a051166806dafa85056b6b06d1167113% %MINIFYHTML74a051166806dafa85056b6b06d1167114%

Some 3.5 million citizens are eligible to cast votes to elect the president of the region between 7:00 a.m. (06:00 GMT) and 11:00 p.m. (22:00 GMT), along with similar regional elections in the small southern region of Calabria.

The League hopes to repeat its historic victory in October in Umbria, which had been a left-wing stronghold for 50 years.

His candidate in Emilia-Romagna, Lucia Borgonzoni, 43, has been eclipsed by Salvini, who has made daily demonstrations and flooded social networks with photographs of him tasting delicacies in the heart of Parma ham and Parmesan cheese.

The League has been dominating Italian politics since entering a coalition with the M5S after the 2018 general elections. In a surprise move last summer, Salvini decided to disconnect that government, hoping to induce and win new elections.

Salvini, former Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, angered his opponents on Saturday by breaking the pre-election silence, which under Italian law means that candidates cannot campaign the day before a vote, by tweeting about the "eviction notice "deliver to the government.

The PD candidate, Stefano Bonaccini, is the president in office and hopes to win for his career in the region, which has low unemployment figures and is home to "Made in Italy,quot; success stories such as Ferrari and Lamborghini.

You can also benefit from the youth-driven anti-fascist sardine movement, which was born in the region only a few months ago, but has quickly become a national symbol of protest against the extreme right.

Emilia-Romagna is not only the largest and most populated of the "red regions,quot; of Italy, but also one of the richest in Italy.

Unemployment levels are well below the national average, despite considerable inequality between urban and industrial areas and abandoned villages in mountainous areas.

"The positive economic and social indicators in the areas of well-being, public health and employment levels, in fact, hide a number of problems," Carlo De Maria, director of the Institute of Resistance and Contemporary History, told Al Jazeera.

"Take unemployment levels, for example. They may be low, but the quality of work has, in fact, worsened. There is more precariousness and uncertainty," said De Maria, who is Principal investigator in contemporary history at the University of Bologna.

"Some people may be skeptical of everything that is said about good governance and perceive it as false, particularly those who live in the suburbs or in the Apennines."

Stabilizing factor

The League triumphed in Emilia-Romagna in the European Parliament elections in May, becoming the leading party with almost 34 percent of the votes, surpassing 31 percent of the PD.

Only five years earlier he had taken home a mere five percent, compared to 53 percent of the police.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has dismissed fears of a government crisis in case the Salvini party wins, saying that the elections concern only the region and have no relation to national politics.

The main stabilizing factor of the coalition is the joint fear of early elections that would probably give power to Salvini, whose party leads the national polls.

Analysts expect a League victory to significantly increase tensions within the coalition government, and the PD is likely to blame the M5S for refusing to join forces behind a single candidate, thus dividing the anti-Salvini vote.

And observers have also warned that it could cause the collapse of the M5S, which is divided by internal struggles and has been causing bleeding to the limbs.

The disputed M5S chief, Luigi Di Maio, resigned on Wednesday in an attempt to avoid a crisis, but observers warned that it may not be enough.

"If the PD lost another regional stronghold after Umbria three months ago, it could conclude that it would have more to lose by remaining in alliance with the weaker M5S than risking new elections," Berenberg Economics said Friday.

The PD is prepared for a bad choice in Emilia-Romagna and Calabria.