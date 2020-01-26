Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi rekindle the passion in their marriage with these tips, they report

You may have seen reports suggesting that Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres were about to separate, don't believe it! If you see these two in public, they are very much in love and committed to making their marriage work. The couple is entering their twelfth year of marital happiness and new reports indicate that the two have taken steps to ensure their marriage remains passionate. According to the February 3, 2020 issue of Star magazine, the two have worked hard on their marriage and are paying off.

A source stated that Ellen and Portia have used several strategies to strengthen their marriage and it seems that these tips would help anyone whose relationship may be a bit outdated.

First, the source says that Ellen and Portia have eliminated all negativity from their lives and along with that are jealousy!

The source stated the following.

"They have decided to banish all negativity from their lives. No more jealousy, no more disputes, and more nightly dates!

Both Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres lead very active lives and have high profile and very successful careers. The source told the store that it was their careers that were creating a gap between the couple and making them live separate lives.

When Portia and Ellen were at the Golden Globes, they both put on a bunch of PDAs and there were no signs of any problems in Ellen and Portia's paradise.

Ellen DeGeneres kisses his wife Portia and then, jokingly, thanks to & # 39; husband Marc & # 39; while accepting the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes https://t.co/IFWHSA3NbP – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 6, 2020

Neither Ellen nor Portia have been made public to suggest that their marriage was in trouble, but there is nothing wrong with the advice expressed in the Star article.

The article continued by saying the following.

"It is giving and receiving, and now they are becoming the priority. Whatever they are doing is working, because their dynamics have already improved."

Ellen has long been an LGBT activist and role model and there is no doubt that her lasting marriage to Portia is admired by the LGBT community.

Ad

Ellen can feel a lot of pressure to make her marriage work, despite all the costs simply because of the number of people who admire and admire her. It does not seem that Ellen or Portia need to worry about disappointing their fans because this is a couple that seems to have control over their relationship and will do so in the long term.



Post views:

0 0