Election in Peru: voters will choose a new Congress on Sunday | Peru News

Peruvians will go to the polls to elect new members of Congress on Sunday.

The vote comes amid a wave of political turmoil and four months after President Martín Vizcarra dissolved the legislative body.

On top of that, voter apathy is on the rise and is causing concern among some candidates.

Mariana Sánchez de Al Jazeera reports from the Peruvian capital, Lima.