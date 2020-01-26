Egyptian businessman Mohamed Ali moves away from politics | Egypt news

%MINIFYHTMLd5c0be7fc67fa2690f0612f31b76e05f11% %MINIFYHTMLd5c0be7fc67fa2690f0612f31b76e05f12%

A former Egyptian army contractor whose online videos last year inspired rare street protests against President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has said he will withdraw from politics after his calls for mass demonstrations against the government on the ninth anniversary of the uprising from Egypt on January 25, 2011 "failed."

Mohamed Ali, who accused the president and the army of corruption, said in a video on saturday which will also close your Facebook page since you will no longer use it.

Plus:

"Today was a turning point for me. I showed (to the Egyptians) the kind of corruption and arrest campaigns that have been carried out," said Ali, who lives in self-imposed exile in Spain, in the video.

%MINIFYHTMLd5c0be7fc67fa2690f0612f31b76e05f13% %MINIFYHTMLd5c0be7fc67fa2690f0612f31b76e05f14%

"Talking about this for longer is unnecessary."

& # 39; Greater repression & # 39;

Ali said the lack of response to his last call pointed to the satisfaction of the Egyptian people with the current government or the high levels of fear of possible repercussions.

In a rare show of dissent, thousands of people demonstrated in cities across Egypt in September last year, demanding the resignation of el-Sisi after a call for protests from Ali, an actor and businessman who says his company used to take carried out projects for the Egyptian military.

In response, the authorities launched the "greatest repression,quot; under the el-Sisi government, according to Amnesty International, bringing together more than 2,300 people.

Arab media reported on Saturday that security forces were deployed in the capital, Cairo, and several other major cities in anticipation of possible protests.

Egypt banned all unauthorized demonstrations in 2013 after el-Sisi, as defense minister, led the military overthrow of democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi after mass demonstrations.

Since then, Egyptian authorities have imprisoned and prosecuted thousands of people, according to human rights groups, with intensified national repression after el-Sisi was first elected in 2014 with 97 percent of the vote.

Some Egyptian activists have warned about the danger posed by protests for the protesters' lives, given what they called a strict security check by the authorities.

On January 25, 2011, the Egyptian people began their revolution that overthrew President Hosni Mubarak.