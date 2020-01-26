Dwayne Johnson explains how it was to lose his father with Oprah Winfrey

Dwayne Johnson has been very open about his personal life in recent months. Last Saturday, Dwayne spoke with Oprah Winfrey at her home. Vision 2020: your Life in Focus tour, presented by Weight Watchers in Atlanta, Georgia, where he talked about losing his father, Rocky.

Just Jared states that the former fighter sat with the media mogul and described his relationship with his father as "complicated," adding that his dynamic father-son was characterized by a "hard love." Dwayne claimed that his father was not the "I love,quot; you "type of man.

In response, Oprah told him that when someone dies suddenly, a person now has someone who takes care of him with a name. According to Dwayne, on the night of his death, he went to his father's bed and felt very grateful and grateful, knowing in his heart that they still had a relationship.

"No regrets. No complications Just you and me," said the actor. As noted earlier, Dwayne's personal life has been in the media several times in recent months, even in 2019, when he explained why he and his wife They decided to get married early in the morning.

Nick Markus reported on his marriage in December, stating that he and Lauren Hashian were in no hurry to get married. Anyway, his ceremony was carried out without any problem, and The Rock described it as "magical."

During his appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres show, Dwayne talked about the wedding, stating that it was at 7:45 a.m. The idea behind this was that they had everything done and done by noon, so that family and friends could enjoy the rest of their day.

In addition, Dwayne described their marriage as very private, with only a few people attending their nuptials. Not long before, Dwayne explained that he and Lauren were in no hurry to marry due to the traumatic experience he had in 2007 with his ex.

Dwayne said Lauren was "incredibly patient," and they both knew they loved each other, had a great life together, so there was no need to hurry.



