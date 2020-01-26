Diddy takes a jab in the Grammys for disrespect for black music

%MINIFYHTML171764640260dd65f378251e2af9368611% %MINIFYHTML171764640260dd65f378251e2af9368612%

By accepting the President's Merit Award at the Salute to Industry Icons gala, the rapper & # 39; Coming Home & # 39; He emphasizes his acceptance speech that the hip-hop community needs transparency and diversity.

Rap mogul Sean & # 39;P Diddy& # 39; Combs pointed to the besieged heads of the Recording Academy for its treatment of hip-hop acts, as it accepted one of the organization's main awards on Saturday, January 25.

While the Grammy chiefs continue to lick their wounds after the recent accusations of corruption and inappropriate sexual behavior by Executive President and President Deborah Dugan, Diddy gave the Recording Academy officials another purple eye during their acceptance speech. President's Merit Award at the Salute to Industry Icons gala in Beverly Hills.

Confessing that he had felt in conflict about picking up the prize, the rapper was enraged: "In fact, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be … And that stops now. "

"I'm officially starting the clock. You have 365 days to fix this. We need transparency, we need diversity. They are (heads of academy) a nonprofit organization that is supposed to protect the welfare of the music community. But it will take us all to do this. It will take artists and executives to recognize their power. So sign up. I'm here to help make a difference and help us have a positive outcome. "

Then he went on to dedicate his prize to Kanye west, Beyonce Knowles and the other black artists who have been rejected or overlooked by the Grammy bosses for the main album awards. Beyonce and her husband Jay Z were in the audience, along with stars like Keith Urban, Joni Mitchell, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, MigosY Janet Jackson.

"We have seen Quincy jones Y Michael Jackson; Michael Jackson has eight Grammys and was dropping the Grammys, "Diddy added." But do you know why he was dropping the Grammys and why he got eight Grammys? Because he was never nominated for & # 39; Off the Wall & # 39 ;. Then & # 39; Thriller & # 39; it was his revenge. "

"My goal used to be to make successful albums. Now it's about ensuring that culture advances. My culture. Our culture. Black culture. And to be worthy of receiving an icon award, I have to use my experience to help make a change. On that note, I'm finishing: you all have 365 days. "

"I want to dedicate this award to Michael Jackson for & # 39; Off the Wall & # 39 ;, The prince for & # 39; 1999 & # 39 ;, Beyonce for & # 39; Lemonade & # 39 ;, Missy Elliott for & # 39; The real world & # 39 ;, Snoop Dogg for & # 39; Doggystyle & # 39 ;, Kanye West for & # 39; Graduation & # 39; Y Nas for & # 39; Illmatic & # 39; ".