Diddy calls the Grammys for their disrespect for hip-hop – Watch the video

Diddy had some words for the Grammys when he was honored at the Pre-Grammy Gala. During his acceptance speech, he called the Grammys for disrespect for hip hop.

The Shade Room revealed the following: & # 39; Last night #Diddy was honored at the Annual Pre-Grammy Gala, and during his acceptance speech he took time to call the #Grammys for their lack of respect, diversity and transparency towards the hip. Hop community # Swipe to hear Diddy say a word while asking for a change! 🙌🏾 ’

Someone said: "He will never receive another award from the academy,quot;, and another commentator published this: "I will never understand why they crave white man's approval so much."

A follower said: Gra The Grammys don't show hip hop Without love. I stopped seeing those bulls * years ago … "

One commentator believes that ‘Our culture influences the entire industry and has always done so, however, we are still looking for the validation of the imposters. They never wanted to give Will Smith the Grammy. They will never want. "

Someone else said: "How about starting new record companies instead of going to the same white-owned 3,quot;?

A person believes that ‘This has been a problem. We should VALIDATE ourselves as WE shape the culture. EVERYONE wants a piece of what we got. "

Another follower said: "By accepting your prize and attending all the parties and social events," and one fan wrote: "I don't understand. You make the Grammys a big problem. You show up for the Grammys more than any awards program. BET. 🙄 '

A fan believes that "he is not lying, much more hip hop artist deserves to be grammy, from Nicki and Cole to young thugs and the future, these people work for years with so much music that they deserve to be celebrated."

Ad

It was recently revealed that Diddy was amazed to discover that his music is so inspiring for a group of children who found strength in their music.



Post views:

0 0