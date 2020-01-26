Did Blake Shelton design the Gwen Stefani 2020 Grammys dress?

Blake sheltonCountry singer Y dressmaker?

That's what he and love have long since gwen Stefani I tried to make everyone believe when the couple stopped to chat with E! News Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet before heading to the 62nd Grammy Awards, held on Sunday, January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

While the sexiest man, Alive Shelton, looked handsome as always in a completely black three-piece suit, it was his beloved whose fashion stole the show with his white minidress adorned with shells and thigh boots. How is this woman 50? Whatever you are doing, we would like to get into the magic.

"Basically, Blake has been collecting shells in the last four years since we met," Stefani said of his unique appearance, before admitting anything closer to the truth. "Actually, it's Dolce and Gabbana, but they used some of the shells that Blake picked me up over the years."

"Now I don't know whether to believe that or not," Seacrest replied, looking at Shelton. "That's right?"

"Of course, man," he replied, pointing to the dress. "Actually, some of these still have creatures."