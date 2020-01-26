Did Blake Shelton design the Gwen Stefani 2020 Grammys dress?

Blake sheltonCountry singer Y dressmaker?
That's what he and love have long since gwen Stefani I tried to make everyone believe when the couple stopped to chat with E! News Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet before heading to the 62nd Grammy Awards, held on Sunday, January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
While the sexiest man, Alive Shelton, looked handsome as always in a completely black three-piece suit, it was his beloved whose fashion stole the show with his white minidress adorned with shells and thigh boots. How is this woman 50? Whatever you are doing, we would like to get into the magic.
"Basically, Blake has been collecting shells in the last four years since we met," Stefani said of his unique appearance, before admitting anything closer to the truth. "Actually, it's Dolce and Gabbana, but they used some of the shells that Blake picked me up over the years."
"Now I don't know whether to believe that or not," Seacrest replied, looking at Shelton. "That's right?"
"Of course, man," he replied, pointing to the dress. "Actually, some of these still have creatures."
The duo, who has been dating for more than four years, is ready to take the stage during tonight's ceremony for a performance of "Nobody but You," his duet from the Shelton album 2019 Fully charged: the country of God. And they admitted to Seacrest that the song was not always supposed to have Stefani's voice.
"No, it wasn't written as a duo," Shelton admitted. "Once we heard it, we realized that it is actually a perfect duet, you know? Especially for us. The lyrics of the song fit perfectly with our story."
At the beginning of the night, Shelton was nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category for "The Country of God,quot;, his ninth nomination since 2011. However, unfortunately, it was revealed during the long premiere ceremony, which takes place before the televised transmission and is responsible for granting much of the hardware of the night, which he had lost to the legendary Willie nelson, who won for "Ride Me Back Home,quot;.
While that was not the result Shelton expected tonight, there is no doubt that having Stefani by his side softened the blow.
Better luck next time, Blake!
