Derek Jeter writes a powerful tribute to Kobe Bryant

The city of Los Angeles and beyond continues to mourn the shocking death of Kobe Bryantwith moving tributes to the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Former MLB Player Derek Jeter brought to The players stand to pay the 41-year-old basketball superstar a powerful tribute.

"All I needed to know about Kobe Bryant was this: that throughout our friendship, the most significant conversations we had were always about the family," the 45-year-old baseball executive begins. "Put aside one of the best basketball races of all time for a second. Put aside your famous work ethic, Mamba's mentality, that incredible will to win. I will let everyone else address that. But when I think in Kobe, I really ended up thinking about those few special personal conversations that we were lucky to share together, every time one of us had a new daughter. "

Jeter, who founded The players stand (which is also where Kobe announced his retirement in 2015), he continues to write that beyond his abilities for talent as an athlete, Kobe was ultimately a family man.

"He cared much more about being Vanessa's husband and the father of his daughters," Jeter continues. "He loved his family, he It was His family. That is the important thing. And that is the Kobe that I will remember. "