Derek Jeter writes a powerful tribute to Kobe Bryant

The city of Los Angeles and beyond continues to mourn the shocking death of Kobe Bryantwith moving tributes to the Los Angeles Lakers legend.
Former MLB Player Derek Jeter brought to The players stand to pay the 41-year-old basketball superstar a powerful tribute.
"All I needed to know about Kobe Bryant was this: that throughout our friendship, the most significant conversations we had were always about the family," the 45-year-old baseball executive begins. "Put aside one of the best basketball races of all time for a second. Put aside your famous work ethic, Mamba's mentality, that incredible will to win. I will let everyone else address that. But when I think in Kobe, I really ended up thinking about those few special personal conversations that we were lucky to share together, every time one of us had a new daughter. "
Jeter, who founded The players stand (which is also where Kobe announced his retirement in 2015), he continues to write that beyond his abilities for talent as an athlete, Kobe was ultimately a family man.
"He cared much more about being Vanessa's husband and the father of his daughters," Jeter continues. "He loved his family, he It was His family. That is the important thing. And that is the Kobe that I will remember. "
Kobe, also known to his fans as Black Mamba, died Sunday morning, January 26, when his private helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.
The retired star of Los Angeles Lakers, one of the best NBA players of our time, was accompanied by his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna Bryant, who also died in the accident. His daughter, who was also a young budding basketball star, was often called Mambacita.
Derek continues his tribute to Kobe: "I want to give my deepest condolences to Vanessa and the rest of the Bryant family, and the families of the other passengers. Tragedies like this have a cruel way of reminding us what is important in life: to pass time with our loved ones and being there for them no matter what. What makes today's events feel especially cruel, because nobody needed less reminders than Kobe. "
Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant and his other three daughters, 17 Natalie, 3 years old Bianka and a 7 month old baby, Capri.
"But I still haven't seen him so happy, in those great moments on the court, as he looked the other day off: with an arm around Gigi, sitting on the court, and just … speaking", Jetter continues." Yes, of course, speaking hoops, but you have the feeling in those moments that he would have been content to talk about anything. "
Jeter concluded his homage by simply writing that "Kobe loved being a dad."
"And when it comes to his legacy, I really hope we can take advantage of this time to remember him as an essential part," he added, expressing his condolences to Kobe's daughter and the families of the other passengers on board. "And rest in peace with Kobe Bryant, who knew that her life was as important as the love she felt for the people around her. Who knew she was born to play basketball. But it was the family above all."
During a press conference on Sunday afternoon, police confirmed that according to the flight manifesto, nine people were on board the plane and that there were no survivors.
So far, the authorities have only named Kobe and her daughter as part of the victims. The accident is still under investigation.
Since the news of Kobe's death was known, celebrities have come to social networks to share their condolences and fans have come to the Staples Center in Los Angeles to pay their respects.
