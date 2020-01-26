Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna have a great discussion about the whole rumor of the Brandi Glanville affair!

Since reports that Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville had an affair in the first part of last year, things at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been more dramatic than ever! Now, it seems that Lisa Rinna is also involved and has really been stirring the pot on the show, as always!

The RHOBH star went ahead and confronted Denise about the alleged connection with Brandi and it is safe to say that things did not end well at all!

The two ladies had a great impact on this during their cast vacation in Rome, a source reveals.

The source tells HollywoodLife that 'Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna had a fight in Rome when Lisa faced Denise over the rumors involving Brandi Glanville, as well as the things she and the other ladies heard Denise say about them. behind their backs. Denise still has no idea where Brandi's rumors came from and Rinna seemed upset because Denise was denying him, so Rinna confronted her and they fought a lot about it. Then they fought again at a charity event filmed at Kyle's house. "

You may have heard reports that Denise cheated on her husband Aaron with Brandi for months!

In response to such rumors, Denise has insisted that they are not true, while Brandi has apparently been suggesting the opposite on his social media platforms.

"When you want to respond but you are not,quot; allowed, "Brandi previously wrote with a picture of her on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

In addition, Denise insists that her marriage to Aaron is not "open,quot; as believed and that they are very happy and faithful to each other.

However, the fact that she was seen without her wedding ring during an event in Madrid, Spain, not long ago, only added to the rumors!



