Demi Lovato talks about the desire to start a family in this decade

WENN / FayesVision

During a session with the presenter of Apple Music Beats 1, Zane Lowe, the singer of & # 39; Sober & # 39; She explains that she would not have finished where she did it if all her success made her happy.

Up News Info –

Demi lovato He is ready to become a mother.

The singer, who will release her musical return after a 2018 overdose at the Grammys this weekend (January 26), is dreaming of a 10-year plan for her, and sees children.

In a sincere new radio interview with Apple Music Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, she talked about her big dreams and explained: "I think that at some point in this decade I want to start a family. That would be silly."

"All this (success) is great and beautiful and I am lucky and I am blessed and grateful, but I have learned that clearly if all this made you happy, I would not have finished where I did it."

"When I think about what makes me happy today, I think of my family, I think of my friends, I think of my team. I think of … connections, connections of the soul, meaningful relationships."

And Demi, whose ex have included Wilmer Valderrama and model Austin Wilson, he insists he could be settling with a boy.

Currently single, she adds: "I don't even know if I see it (future) with a man or a woman, but I know that at some point I would love to do that (have children) this decade, and if it doesn't happen this decade, maybe next , I don't know. We'll see. But I'd love to start doing more things that make me happy and I worry less about success. "