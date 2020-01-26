Demi Lovato plays the heartbreaking song ‘Anyone’ in the Grammy that she recorded before her overdose – Listen now

%MINIFYHTMLdd901e29f603981e1313b49560f9ac8d11% %MINIFYHTMLdd901e29f603981e1313b49560f9ac8d12%

Days before dying from an oxycodone overdose in July 2018, Demi Lovato released her cry for help in a song: "Anyone." She sang that song live on January 26, 2020, at the Grammy Awards. It was the first time he sang "Anyone,quot; live and the first time he performed live since the overdose. Demi was crying when she started singing and was so overwhelmed by the emotion that she had to stop and start over. What came out of Demi was the cry of someone who was about to give up on themselves, their lives and at the end of it all. The song was full of despair and emotion and Demi sang it with tears.

At 27, Demi has been in hell and back to the public, and the media has not always been kind to the young woman who has struggled with addiction, self-esteem, depression and anxiety since her teens. The lyrics of the song continually say "nobody is listening to me,quot;.

After Demi's performance, it is safe to say that everyone is listening to her now.

If you missed the performance of Demi Lovato, you can watch it on the following video player.

When Demi Lovato started her song again, she had the full support of the crowd watching her. They shouted her breath and called her by name. Once he started singing there was hardly a dry eye in the room. Demi's pain was tangible and he took everyone with her to those moments before she almost died of an oxycodone overdose that could have been tied with fentanyl. Paramedics brought Demi back with Narcan.

After the overdose, Demi entered rehabilitation where he has been working on his recovery and recovering his life.

Demi looked beautiful on stage, as well as incredibly healthy. His words permeated the room and the home crowd flooded social networks to say how moved and touched they were from Demi's performance. She has sparked a conversation about mental health, addiction and suicide awareness with her son "Anyone."

Did you see Demi Lovato play "Anyone,quot; at the Grammy Awards? What did you think of the song and the heartbreaking performance of Demi Lovato?



