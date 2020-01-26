Demi Lovato makes an emotional return, Tyler, the creator wins the first Grammy

%MINIFYHTML08a2c3d5ac060891748fa3e8c711b65711% %MINIFYHTML08a2c3d5ac060891748fa3e8c711b65712%

The former Disney darling is so excited during the presentation of her new song, & # 39; Anyone & # 39 ;, she even needs to restart her set and cries in the process.

Demi lovato has finally returned! The Disney student made her return at the 2020 Grammy Awards and it was certainly exciting, as she shed some tears while premiering her new song "Anyone" during the event on Sunday, January 26.

Following an introduction of Greta Grewig, Demi appeared under a spotlight with a long white dress when she started singing. However, she was overwhelmed by her emotion of having to restart her set, shedding some tears in the process. Described as a "cry for help," the song found her singing powerfully: "Someone, please send me someone / Lord, is there anyone? I need someone."

The audience was hypnotized by his interpretation of the song, which he wrote four days before his drug overdose. At the end of the interpretation, he received a great ovation.

Meanwhile, a couple of winners were announced before their performance. Dave Chappelle brought home the award for best comedy album for his album "Sticks & Stones", before Tyler the creator He was revealed as the winner of the Best Rap Album by "Igor". He marks the rapper's first victory at the Grammy throughout his career.

Tyler, who defeated meek mill, 21 wild Y YBN Cordae for the prize, he brought his mother to the stage by accepting the trophy. The victory moved her so much that she hugged Tyler tightly while crying on stage. Then he thanked his mother for "having done a great job raising this guy," before greeting his managers, friends and family.

"You took a seed and watered it, and I thank you for trusting my ideas," he said. "Relying on my ideas and supporting my annoying hyperactive energy since we were children but always being there."

Last but not least, he yelled at his fans and Pharrell Williams who "allowed me to feel comfortable with myself and opened doors that you cannot imagine."