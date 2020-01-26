Demi Lovato cries during the powerful performance of the 2020 Grammy

One word: wowzers!

Demi lovato He is back and better than ever, you. On Sunday night, the 27-year-old singer owned the 2020 Grammys stage, while presenting a powerful and moving performance that made her cry.

In fact, this marked his first major performance since July 2018.

However, superstar fans couldn't say that she had been off the stage for quite some time, because she directed the stage and nailed her voice.

Making your return even more memorable? Demi performed a song he wrote shortly before his apparent overdose in the summer of 2018. He debuted his latest single, "Anyone," and we can say that he will climb the charts with his melody and meaningful lyrics.

The audience and the audience encouraged her after she finished singing her latest single, which also came to the iTunes store. Many were moved by his lyrics and his emotional performance, so much that he received a great ovation.