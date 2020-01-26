Demi Lovato cries during the powerful performance of the 2020 Grammy

One word: wowzers!
Demi lovato He is back and better than ever, you. On Sunday night, the 27-year-old singer owned the 2020 Grammys stage, while presenting a powerful and moving performance that made her cry.
In fact, this marked his first major performance since July 2018.
However, superstar fans couldn't say that she had been off the stage for quite some time, because she directed the stage and nailed her voice.
Making your return even more memorable? Demi performed a song he wrote shortly before his apparent overdose in the summer of 2018. He debuted his latest single, "Anyone," and we can say that he will climb the charts with his melody and meaningful lyrics.
The audience and the audience encouraged her after she finished singing her latest single, which also came to the iTunes store. Many were moved by his lyrics and his emotional performance, so much that he received a great ovation.
Along with his amazing performance, Demi looked angelic in a white Christian Siriano dress that covered the stage with its undulating background. The design also featured a blazer top, with a deep neckline and a shiny material that shone in the stage lights.
"As painful as it is to remember and revive it, she doesn't want to forget," a source previously told E! News before his performance at the Grammy Awards, which was announced earlier this month. "The songs are extremely raw and emotional for her. It will be a great time for her to share with the world and open up like that."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
It was a great moment, in fact!
"She has overcome so much and is a fighter. These songs are a reminder of where she was and what she doesn't want to return to," the source added. "She is very grateful to be alive and to share her music again."
It's easy to see that the 27-year-old pop star is ready to be the center of attention again and enjoy this next chapter in her life.
In February, Lovato will face the Super Bowl and present the National Anthem in Miami. "Singing the national anthem in #SBLIV See you in Miami @NFL," he shared on social media.
Along with his next performance, the pop star is working on a new album, which apparently took a look during the Grammy Awards. According to one source, she was working hard last year.
"He has spent several months of 2019 in the studio and is still finalizing his album to this day," the source said at the time. "She has worked hard and will be the most vulnerable album she has released."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
"Demi hopes to have the album released by Summer, Fall at the latest," the source explained. "He had a very difficult year and has many things he wants to share with his fans through his music."
"Demi will express her struggles through sobriety, rehabilitation and address the overdose in her own creative way," the source shared. "Writing music has been very therapeutic for Demi and has helped her a lot in her sobriety. She is excited to share her story with her fans and wants to go on tour and reconnect."
We are eager to see what great things the 27-year-old has reserved for her fans!
