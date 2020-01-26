Deadly clashes erupt in Libya, which makes the ceasefire "useless,quot; | News

Intense fighting erupted on Sunday killing at least three people and wounding two dozen others while the troops of the two rival governments of Libya fought, further eroding a collapse of the ceasefire negotiated earlier this month.

The clashes erupted when the forces of the renegade commander Khalifa Haftar advanced 120 km (75 miles) east of the city of Misrata and seized the city of Abugrein, which was under the control of the Government of National Agreement (GNA) recognized by the United Nations.

On Sunday, rebel general forces also bombed Tripoli, said Mohamed Gnounou, a GNA military spokesman.

"With repeated violations of the ceasefire by the enemy, the enemy is rendering the ceasefire useless," Gnounou said in an Arabic statement posted online. He gave no figures of victims.

A source from the Haftar Libyan National Army (LNA), who spoke with the German news agency DPA on condition of anonymity, said "we captured several militiamen (GNA)" during the fighting.

Haftar, who controls the great eastern and southern fringes, began an offensive in April last year to seize the capital, Tripoli, of the GNA.

The UN-recognized government is backed by Turkey and, to a lesser extent, Qatar and Italy, while Haftar has the support of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egpyt, Russia and France.

Russia and Turkey negotiated a truce nationwide on January 12, marking the first break in the fight in months, but there have been repeated infractions.

"This is the most serious violation of the ceasefire we have seen since it was introduced," said Tony Birtley of Al Jazeera, reporting from the streets of Misrata.

After Haftar's offensive surprise about 35 km (20 miles) in GNA-controlled territory, his forces regained control of Abugrein and advanced to areas of LNA and seized the city of Zamzam, he said.

"It shows that the GNA can respond when necessary and has actually given Haftar's forces a bloody nose," Birtley said.

GNA lost three soldiers and another 28 were injured, he said, adding that there were still no reports on the number of victims on Haftar's side.

Misrata, in western Libya, is the second largest city in the country and home to fierce militias that oppose Haftar and have been key to the defense of the Tripoli government.

Haftar forces captured the coastal city of Sirte earlier this month, a major blow to the Tripoli-based administration. Sirte is located about 450 km (230 miles) east of the capital.

The clashes occurred only hours after the UN mission in Libya denounced "continuing flagrant violations,quot; of an arms embargo by several unspecified countries. present at the peace talks last week in Berlin.

The strict application of the arms embargo was one of the main points agreed at a summit held in the German capital.

Libyan armed groups accused of human rights abuses

"In the last 10 days, numerous cargo and other flights have been observed that land at Libyan airports in the western and eastern parts of the country, providing the parties with advanced weapons, armored vehicles, advisers and fighters," said a UN statement.

Earlier this month, powerful tribal groups loyal to Haftar also seized several large oil export terminals along the eastern coast, as well as in the southern oil fields.