Danny Garcia dominates Ivan Redkach, ready for Errol Spence Jr. or Manny Pacquiao

NEW YORK – Danny Garcia talked about loving Errol Spence Jr. or Manny Pacquiao next.

Well, he went one step closer on Saturday night by beating Ivan Redkach towards a unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111, 117-111) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Garcia quickly imposed his will and landed crunching his right hands after crushing his right hands, whether they came by kickback or directly.

Redkach clearly was no match for Garcia, who had to look at the unified welterweight world champion, Spence, or the WBA headline, Pacquiao, next.

"Either or (Spence or Pacquiao) any of those fights I'd like to have," Garcia told Showtime during his post-fight interview in the ring. "My style looks great with both fighters."

The only regret of the two division world champion against Redkach? That he didn't get the strike.

"I thought the referee would stop him because he felt he was punishing him," Garcia said. "He's a tough guy, he held on, he wanted to get the KO, but I didn't get it." I feel that I boxed intelligently, and I feel that this is what I needed after this dismissal. I really wanted the knockout, but I will accept this. "

Garcia carried with his right hands, including a stiff shot that bent Redkach's knees in the seventh round.

When Redkach gestured for Garcia to bring him during the eighth, "Swift,quot; forced him to distribute more punishments. The only pain Redkach could feel was when he inexplicably bit Garcia between his neck and shoulder.

"He bit me. He said,quot; Mike Tyson "when he bit me," Garcia told Jim Gray after his victory. "I said,quot; Ref, he bit me. "I thought I needed points or something. That's my first time in a fight. However, things happen. I've been in a street fight before, so I did it all. "

Although Garcia's counterattack was effective against Redkach, it remains to be seen if he could do the same and win a victory against a Spence or Pacquiao, which could force him to increase his volume of blows.

Co-main event: Jarret Hurd dominates Francisco Santana by unanimous decision (97-92, 99-90, 99-90)

Hurd almost limited his return to the ring with a knockout.

Although he didn't get the KO, "Swift,quot; crossed into a unanimous decision about Santana.

Hurd dropped Santana with a penetrating uppercut during the last 10 secondsth round. When Santana beat the count, there was only one second left in the fight and the final bell rang.

But Santana could not be saved from being at the receiving end of a boxing clinic, since Hurd (24-1, 16 KOs) established a left jab in the second round and winding, creaking the right uppercut in the third and riding both blows to the dominant victory.

The victory served as Hurd's first fight since he suffered his first professional defeat last May against Julian Williams. That loss was costly, as Hurd lost his junior middleweight unified world titles.

With this victory, Hurd should return to the line for an opportunity for the title to become a world champion again.

Stephen Fulton def. Arnold Khegai by unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 117-111); Jr. featherweight

Khegai had some success hitting Fulton with pressure against the ropes and releasing his left hook.

However, "Cool Boy Steph,quot; had more success attracting the Ukrainian fighter in the middle of the ring, where he riddled him with punches and combinations.

When the final bell rang, it was clear that Fulton (18-0, 8 KOs) had controlled the distance behind the jab dominant enough to win on the cards of the three judges.

"That's what I do. I use my jab," Fulton told Jim Gray of Showtime after his victory. "I tried to use the jab all night and win the fight behind the jab. I showed that I am ready for a world title next."