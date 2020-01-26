Cricket debate: Will Mark Wood's form shoot Jofra Archer? The | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML041e6b46bdd1103e2573cbc5ea9a2c0511% %MINIFYHTML041e6b46bdd1103e2573cbc5ea9a2c0512%

Rob Key and Graham Gooch talk about the five for Wood, if Stokes should play more, demerit points and Vernon Philander's injury





Rob Key and Graham Gooch reflect on Mark Wood's five wicket course in Johannesburg and reflect on whether he is England's fastest bowler.

Will Mark Wood's excellent form for England shoot fast bowler Jofra Archer?

Rob Key – speaking in The Cricket Debate, which you can listen to in the next player or by downloading here – He thinks he could, after Wood followed his excellent return in Port Elizabeth with a five in Johannesburg.

Archer missed the last three tests with an elbow injury, while not showing the bullous form he showed during Ashes on the New Zealand pre-Christmas tour.

"Joe Root will show Archer what Wood has done," said Key, who believes both sealers will be key in England's bid to recover The Ashes in Australia in 2021-22.

"Archer will be a smart cookie, look around and think & # 39; this is what I need to do, this is the brand, this is the level & # 39 ;.

Wood says that extending his career, something Michael Holding advised him to do, has been instrumental in his recent success in the Test.

"I hope you're thinking & # 39; me and Wood together is an attack as good as anywhere in the world & # 39; when those two get together, it will be exciting for England."

"If England is going to win the ashes in Australia, then Wood is absolutely vital. If they are going to become the best team in the world, they need to be fit, even if it is not realistic to play one game after another."

"They also need Archer. There are two real spearheads there that I think can win games in any condition. They can take England so far, but they have to stay in shape."

Michael Atherton says that the performance of Wood, the hero of the five wickets, was the best bowling game of his Test race.

"It's about how you drive them. The good thing is that Wood has entered without playing any cricket and has been 92 mph."

Also in The Cricket Debate, Key and former England batter Graham Gooch discussed …

– If this could be the beginning of a great era of test cricket for England

– How, according to Keysy, Vernon Philander is in an & # 39; absolute swan & # 39; in his final test

– Why is Quinton de Kock doing better than the rest of South Africa's batting lineup?

– If England stays with Jos Buttler as a wicket hitter

Key believes that the 'special player' Jos Buttler should keep his Test spot despite a tight run with the bat.

– If Joe Denly should go to England tour of Sri Lanka in March

– Why Ben Stokes should play more for Root's side

– The number of players who earn fines and demerit points in this series and if they deserved them

– England's frantic batting while looking for fast races on the third day.

