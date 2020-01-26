Coronavirus Live updates: the death toll reaches 56, while hitting Shanghai

The Americans in Wuhan are being evacuated to San Francisco.

The US government offered details about its plan to evacuate US diplomats and private citizens from the affected city of Wuhan, saying on Sunday that it was organizing a flight that would depart on Tuesday and travel to San Francisco.

The State Department has ordered all US employees of the United States Consulate in Wuhan to leave the city. In an email sent to Americans living in China on Sunday, the department asked all other citizens who wanted a place on the plane to contact the embassy in advance.

The capacity would be "extremely limited," the message said, and priority would be given to the people most at risk of the virus.

Canada announces its first case.

Public health officials in Toronto announced Saturday night that test results showed that Canada has its first "suspected,quot; case of coronavirus.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate medical health director, said the patient is a man in his 50s who returned to Toronto on January 22 after visiting Wuhan, China. The next day he was admitted to a major Toronto hospital with a respiratory infection. Now it is in stable condition.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's medical health director, said that although they are "convinced,quot; that they have a positive case, a government laboratory in Winnipeg, Manitoba, will perform additional tests for confirmation, which is why Health still call him presumed.

Canada's medical systems established a series of health and safety measures aimed at limiting the spread of contagious diseases, following the outbreak of SARS in 2003 that killed 44 people in and around Toronto. Dr. Williams said the paramedics and medical workers who treated the man were aware of his trip to China and took precautions to avoid any possible spread of the virus.