Coronavirus Live updates: the death toll reaches 56, while hitting Shanghai

The death toll increases to 56; A fatality in Shanghai.
China announced on Sunday morning 15 more deaths from the new coronavirus, including one in Shanghai, the first reported so far in the metropolis.
Thirteen more deaths were also announced in Hubei Province, where the outbreak began, and one was announced in Henan Province. The latest deaths raised the number of victims in China to 56.
Across the country, 688 cases of the new virus were diagnosed on Saturday, the government said early Sunday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,975.
Deaths from the coronavirus had previously been reported outside Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak. But death in Shanghai, which is among the most populous cities in China and an important commercial center, is likely to increase anxiety about the spread of the disease.
The Shanghai municipal health commission said Sunday that the patient who died was an 88-year-old man.
The central government is deploying hundreds of workers.
In a sign that the central government was increasing its response, the National Health Commission of China He said he would send 1,230 medical experts to Wuhan to help with the treatment.
The army has sent another 450 people, from three military medical universities, to Wuhan, according to a state media article that the health commission shared on its website. And the air force sent military transport planes to the cities of Shanghai, Xi & # 39; an and Chongqing to pick up the emergency airlifts of medical team members and medical supplies for Wuhan.
In Wuhan, health officials said they would assign 24 general hospitals to treat only potential coronavirus patients, according to People & # 39; s Daily, the main newspaper of the communist party. National officials called on Saturday for patients to focus on specialized hospitals, and new hospitals are being built specifically to treat patients.
The Americans in Wuhan are being evacuated to San Francisco.
The US government offered details about its plan to evacuate US diplomats and private citizens from the affected city of Wuhan, saying on Sunday that it was organizing a flight that would depart on Tuesday and travel to San Francisco.
The State Department has ordered all US employees of the United States Consulate in Wuhan to leave the city. In an email sent to Americans living in China on Sunday, the department asked all other citizens who wanted a place on the plane to contact the embassy in advance.
The capacity would be "extremely limited," the message said, and priority would be given to the people most at risk of the virus.
Canada announces its first case.
Public health officials in Toronto announced Saturday night that test results showed that Canada has its first "suspected,quot; case of coronavirus.
Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate medical health director, said the patient is a man in his 50s who returned to Toronto on January 22 after visiting Wuhan, China. The next day he was admitted to a major Toronto hospital with a respiratory infection. Now it is in stable condition.
Dr. David Williams, Ontario's medical health director, said that although they are "convinced,quot; that they have a positive case, a government laboratory in Winnipeg, Manitoba, will perform additional tests for confirmation, which is why Health still call him presumed.
Canada's medical systems established a series of health and safety measures aimed at limiting the spread of contagious diseases, following the outbreak of SARS in 2003 that killed 44 people in and around Toronto. Dr. Williams said the paramedics and medical workers who treated the man were aware of his trip to China and took precautions to avoid any possible spread of the virus.
"The system is working," Dr. Williams said at a press conference.
Public health officials are contacting the people the patient may have found, as well as anyone sitting near him on his flight to Canada.
A rigid bureaucracy slowed the response to an emerging crisis.
The coronavirus outbreak seemed to be a full-blown crisis by the time the first news reports emerged: dozens of people had already been infected, even some abroad.
Although the delay may suggest a cover-up, experts see something different and more worrisome: weaknesses at the heart of the Chinese political system.
China's rigid bureaucracy discourages local officials from giving bad news to the central bosses and separates the officials from each other, which makes it more difficult to handle or even see a crisis in progress.
"That's why you never really hear about the problems that arise locally in China," said John Yasuda, who studies China's approach to health crises at the University of Indiana. "The moment we find out, and that the problem reaches the central government, it is because it has become a big problem."
These systemic defects seem to have played a role in the rate at which officials responded to the outbreak, and the country's inability to address the health risks of its so-called wet markets, which are full of live and dead, domesticated and wild cattle.
China is now mobilizing a national response that involves hundreds of personnel, one of the strengths of the system.
But the country's political weaknesses can have serious consequences for the world. Diseases and pollution do not respect borders, so a unified national policy is generally needed to prevent or stop them.
For any environmental or health regulation to work, Mr. Yasuda said: "You want it to be standardized, you want it to be transparent, you want me to be accountable."
The reports were contributed by Raymond Zhong, Max Fisher, Vivian Wang and Ian Austen.
