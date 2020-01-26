Coronavirus infections expand at an increasing rate

The mayor, Zhou Xianwang, said the estimate was based on the assumption that about half of the city's nearly 3,000 suspected cases of coronavirus would finally test positive for the disease.

Mr. Zhou also said that five million people had left Wuhan before the trip outside the city was restricted, leaving nine million people living there. That could imply that many more cases will be confirmed in other parts of China over the next two weeks.

China's leading leader, Xi Jinping, has promised drastic measures to contain the virus. The national government banned wildlife trade on Sunday until the epidemic passes. The outbreak had drawn attention. to animal markets in China, where the sale of exotic creatures has been linked to epidemiological risks.

The 50 million people in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is the capital, met in a virtual confinement on Sunday. The Chinese authorities were considering extending the Lunar New Year holidays, which would delay the reopening of schools and offices and encourage more people to stay at home. They are also limiting intercity bus trips and have ordered Chinese tourist groups to suspend their operations starting Monday.

But concerns remained about whether the government could contain the spread of the virus. Epidemiologists at Imperial College London estimated that each case infected an average of another 2.6 people in the early stages of the crisis.

That number could decrease as the authorities take stricter measures to stop the spread. But if it is maintained, the number of infected could increase considerably.

Although the highest levels of the Chinese government are mobilized to fight the disease, much of the task of preventing infection still falls to local officials, who may not be sure how to respond to crises and are unequal about Compliance with policies.