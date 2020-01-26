Coronavirus infections expand at an increasing rate

SHANGHAI – A senior Chinese health official warned on Sunday that the spread of the new deadly coronavirus, already extraordinarily fast, could accelerate further, deepening global fears about a disease that has made more than 2,000 people sick around the world and killed At least 56 people in China.
In addition to the growing alarm, the official, Ma Xiaowei, director of the National Health Commission of China, said that people who carry the virus but do not show symptoms can still infect others. The incubation period, he added, can vary from one to 14 days, with a typical duration of approximately 10 days.
Such asymptomatic transmission would represent an important difference between the new respiratory disease and SARS, which killed 800 people in China and around the world almost two decades ago.
"The epidemic is now entering a more serious and complex period," Ma said during a press conference in Beijing. "It seems that it will continue for some time and the number of cases may increase."
In China, it was a weekend of grim new warnings about the misunderstood virus and a growing number of infections and deaths. The official number of confirmed infections in China increased by half in a 24-hour period, increasing to 1,975 on Sunday from around 1,300 on Saturday morning.
One of the deaths most recently announced by the coronavirus was an 88-year-old man in Shanghai, the first death reported in the mall, which is one of the most populous cities in China. One of the last confirmed cases was that of a 9-month-old girl in Beijing.
New cases emerged in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Orange County, California, which raised the number of confirmed cases in the United States to three. The virus had already been found in Thailand, France, Japan, South Korea, Australia and beyond.
In Wuhan, the Chinese city in the center of the outbreak, the mayor said Sunday that health officials would probably confirm an additional 1,000 cases of the disease in the city.
The mayor, Zhou Xianwang, said the estimate was based on the assumption that about half of the city's nearly 3,000 suspected cases of coronavirus would finally test positive for the disease.
Mr. Zhou also said that five million people had left Wuhan before the trip outside the city was restricted, leaving nine million people living there. That could imply that many more cases will be confirmed in other parts of China over the next two weeks.
China's leading leader, Xi Jinping, has promised drastic measures to contain the virus. The national government banned wildlife trade on Sunday until the epidemic passes. The outbreak had drawn attention. to animal markets in China, where the sale of exotic creatures has been linked to epidemiological risks.
The 50 million people in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is the capital, met in a virtual confinement on Sunday. The Chinese authorities were considering extending the Lunar New Year holidays, which would delay the reopening of schools and offices and encourage more people to stay at home. They are also limiting intercity bus trips and have ordered Chinese tourist groups to suspend their operations starting Monday.
But concerns remained about whether the government could contain the spread of the virus. Epidemiologists at Imperial College London estimated that each case infected an average of another 2.6 people in the early stages of the crisis.
That number could decrease as the authorities take stricter measures to stop the spread. But if it is maintained, the number of infected could increase considerably.
Although the highest levels of the Chinese government are mobilized to fight the disease, much of the task of preventing infection still falls to local officials, who may not be sure how to respond to crises and are unequal about Compliance with policies.
On Sunday in Wuhan, for example, police officers were baffled by the new restrictions on driving within the city limits.
First, city officials said that most cars It should remain off the roads, and that a fleet of 6,000 taxis would be on duty to deliver food and medicine. Then, authorities said drivers would be notified by text message if they had to stay off the roads. No one seemed to receive text messages on Sunday.
"My understanding," said a police officer, "is that you can drive in your district if you don't receive a text message that tells you that you can't." But you should check that with the transport authorities.
In the end, most of the drivers stayed out of the streets. But as the day progressed, they ventured further and the police didn't seem to do much about it.
For some residents, it was another awkward exasperating Wuhan officials, who many believe have handled the epidemic badly. But the restrictions seemed to be accepted mostly with the same stoic strength that many showed in recent days, as the city imposed bans on traveling outside of Wuhan for all but a few.
However, that mood could change if the measures hamper the food supply and worsen the medical shortage.
"Now is not the time for recriminations," said Li Xiandu, a retired business manager. “The local government did not communicate with information and did not take sufficiently vigorous measures. But first we have to overcome this, and then we can assign the blame. "
The sense of confusion and uncertainty has even extended to the effort of the United States government to evacuate US diplomats and citizens from China.
The State Department said Sunday that it was organizing a flight that would depart from Wuhan on Tuesday and travel to San Francisco. In addition to diplomatic personnel, the plane also had to transport a limited number of private citizens, the State Department said.
But the department did not say who would be given priority on the flight if there are not enough seats for everyone who wants to leave.
That didn't help much for people like Jonny Dangerfield, 30, an American who went to Wuhan to celebrate the Lunar New Year with his wife and children.
Mr. Dangerfield, who works in finance in Phoenix, said he hoped his family could be at greater risk due to the virus because his three children are under 5 years old. But for now, he just doesn't know.
"Just to keep us sane, I guess, we have little expectations about getting on that plane," Dangerfield said in a telephone interview.
Raymond Zhong reported from Shanghai and Chris Buckley from Wuhan, China. Claire Fu and Wang Yiwei contributed to the investigation.