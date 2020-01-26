Cori Gauff knocked out at the Australian Open by Sofia Kenin | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML22a5fd4dc7a9d8e265511d688154dc7611% %MINIFYHTML22a5fd4dc7a9d8e265511d688154dc7612%

Gauff was trying to become the youngest player to reach the Grand Slam quarterfinals for 15 years; Kenin will face Grand Slam finalist roommate Ons Jabeur next





Cori Gauff missed the opportunity to reach his first quarter-final of Grand Slam with a fourth-round defeat by fellow countryman Sofia Kenin in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The 15-year-old, who came to fame upon reaching the last 16 in Wimbledon last year, was trying to become the youngest player to reach a quarter-finals in Grand Slam for 15 years.

Gauff showed his fighting qualities to recover from losing his service in the game's opening game, before Kenin finally proved himself too tough in a 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-0 victory at a Melbourne Arena full.

Sofia Kenin reached her first quarterfinal of Grand Slam

Kenin said: "It was a very tough game, she is a very tough player, all respect for her."

"It means a lot to me, I'm very happy to move on to the next round. I just tried to play my game, fight for every point and not focus on anything else."

Kenin, 21, who had not progressed beyond the second round in his previous two visits, will face Tunisia Ons Jabeur in a meeting between two quarters of Grand Slam finalists for the first time.

Ons Jabeur knocked out former champion Caroline Wozniacki in the third round

Jabeur defeated Chinese Wang Qiang, who surprised seven-time champion Serena Williams in the previous round, 7-6 (7-4) 6-1.

Kenin, who knocked out Williams at the French Open last year, opened a 4-2 lead with his early break, but Gauff regained it at 4-4 through his greatest power from the back of the court.

It was the first meeting between the talented American duo.

Gauff had a set point at 5-6, but Kenin saved him well, but two double fouls in the tiebreaker since the 14th seed proved costly and, although he saved three more set points, the teenager finally sealed the first set in her fifth set point

Kenin recovered to win the break early in the second set when Gauff made a double mistake three times to drop the service in the fourth game, before the 21-year-old took control, winning nine of the next 11 games for Complete the victory

Petra Kvitova He fought to defeat the Greek Maria Sakkari 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-2 and reach the last eight in Melbourne for the fourth time in his career.

The Czech finalist of 2019 followed a break in the second set, but responded to claim breaks in the seventh and ninth game to force a decisive set.

Petra Kvitova had not lost a set in Melbourne this fortnight before playing Maria Sakkari

Kvitova, who had lost two of his three previous meetings against Sakkari, maintained the ascent while two more breaks completed the victory for the two-time Wimbledon champion.

"I didn't feel better. I was just, you know, too tight and everything was flying somewhere …" said Kvitova, who broke Sakkari eight times and hit 33 winners.

"At the end of the day, it was about fighting the spirit in some way. Even I didn't play my best, Maria played tennis very well, and it was nice to share the court with her, sure … I'm very happy that at I finally felt my game again. "

Kvitova will face the winner between world number one Ashleigh Barty and American number 19, Alison Riske.

