Christian Eriksen of Tottenham hopes to join Inter Milan on Monday | Soccer news

Christian Eriksen will leave Tottenham after more than six years in the club.

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is close to joining Inter Milan, with a doctor scheduled for Monday.

The 27-year-old is expected to complete a transfer of £ 16.8 million to Italy, which could lead him to earn up to £ 320,000 per week.

The CEO of Inter Milan, Giuseppe Marotta, said: "You all know that we are negotiating with Tottenham. I am optimistic and I hope that everything can be concluded quickly because the market closes on Friday and we hope to conclude the negotiations in the coming days."

Eriksen has made 305 appearances during his six and a half years in North London, scoring 69 goals and providing 89 assists.

The Denmark international would become the third signing that Inter has made since the Premier League this month, as it brought Ashley Young from Manchester United and Victor Moses from Chelsea.

Inter is currently second in Serie A, behind Juventus leaders, and manager Antonio Conte has great ambitions to win the Scudetto.

Mourinho criticizes Inter

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho criticized Inter Milan for chasing Eriksen after he was left out of the 1-1 draw of the fourth round of the FA Cup with Southampton on Saturday.

Eriksen traveled with his teammates to St Mary's, but his omission from the Mourinho team indicates that he may have played his last game for the club against Norwich in the middle of the week.

Mourinho said: "You can read what you want to read. I don't want to say anything.

"I just want to say that this situation should not happen on January 25, and that it is not Tottenham's fault that on January 25 we are in this situation."

"All I can say is that Eriksen, since I arrived, has behaved in a very, very professional way with me and with the team."

"Tottenham is the last culprit in this situation, but being on January 25 in a situation like this is not pleasant."

José: Spurs sign Lo Celso permanently

Giovani Lo Celso could be the man to act as a permanent replacement for Eriksen.

Mourinho said the Spurs "will execute the option,quot; to the Argentine international full-time, and that the recent midfielder's performances make it an "easy,quot; decision.

0:46 Jose Mourinho said that Giovani Lo Celso has earned the right for Tottenham & # 39; to execute the option & # 39; to sign it permanently Jose Mourinho said that Giovani Lo Celso has earned the right for Tottenham & # 39; to execute the option & # 39; to sign it permanently

Spurs have the option of buying Lo Celso for £ 27 million this month, or £ 34 million in the summer. That option will only become an obligation if the club qualifies for the Champions League.

"It is not an obligation, it is an option. I think the boy is making the decision. He is making an easy decision for the club to execute the option," said Mourinho about Lo Celso, who joined a loan for a season of Real Betis .

"(He has shown an) incredible evolution since I arrived, I had barely played a game, I think only against Red Star Belgrade. With me it was a little difficult in the first two weeks, but he understood what we wanted."

"Good student, good boy and I think he himself made the decision that the club will execute the option. That's normal, he won it."

