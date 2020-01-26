Chrissy Teigen and John Legend return to the Grammys red carpet

No enchilada was really going to stop Chrissy Teigen to arrive to 2020 Grammys…

The model and Lip sync battle The host arrived on the Grammys red carpet with her husband, current Grammy nominee and former winner John legend. Teigen wore a bright orange dress by Yanina Couture, while Legend arrived in a very cool gray suit with a medium short and medium long jacket by Alexander McQueen.

The two had skipped the Grammys in 2019 after attending the annual ceremony for seven years in a row. Last week, Teigen, 34, joked about Twitter"Grammy is in a week. Should I go or will my body continue to reject the enchilada I ate a few days ago?"

Legend, a 41-year-old EGOT winner, has won 10 Grammys before and is nominated this year for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for A legendary Christmas and Best rap / singing performance for appearing with DJ Khaledin "Superior,quot;, along with the deceased Nipsey Hussle.

Legend and Khaled are among several artists who will participate in a Grammy musical tribute to the late rapper, who was shot dead last year.