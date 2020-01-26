Chris Brown and other celebrities who took their children to the Grammys

A beautiful plus one.
Sunday night was the biggest night of music, the Grammy 2020. Therefore, it was not surprising when countless artists took their children as more to the awards ceremony.
As we reported earlier, Chris Brown made the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards a family affair when he brought his 5-year-old daughter Royalty Brown as his guest While Chris wore a Prada sweater with yellow and pink stripes and black pants, Royalty channeled a princess with a white blouse and a matching cream skirt.
Of course, the "Heat,quot; artist was not the only veteran in the industry who brought the family to the Staples Center.
In fact, Ozzy Osbourne had an excursion of father and daughter to the awards ceremony while walking on the red carpet with Kelly Osbourne. Dressed in coordinated black outfits, the Osbournes seemed to have fun while laughing as they stepped down and repeated. You're never too old to join dad, right?
To take a closer look at all the celebrities who brought their children to the Grammys, be sure to scroll through the images below!
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
Yg
The rapper's daughter Harmony Jackson He looked very elegant on the biggest music night.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Anderson .Paak
The American rapper joined his wife. Jae lin and son Rasheed Soul on the red carpet
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Ozzy Osbourne
The rock and roll legend walked the red carpet with his 35-year-old daughter.
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
Chris Brown
The "loyal,quot; artist stopped to take a picture with his daughter Royalty in the Grammys.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Iron and wine
The artist "Call It Dreaming,quot; joined his family in the awards ceremony.
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images
PJ Morton
the Maroon 5 keyboardist was all smiles next to daughter Peyton after winning the Grammy for R,amp;B song of the year.
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
Nipsey Hussle's family
The rapper won a posthumous prize at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Therefore, it was fair that his daughter Asghedom Emani was present
VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images
Stream
The singer-songwriter brought his son Cosimo as its plus one to the Grammys.
The 2020 Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and broadcast live on CBS.
