Chris Brown and other celebrities who took their children to the Grammys

A beautiful plus one.

Sunday night was the biggest night of music, the Grammy 2020. Therefore, it was not surprising when countless artists took their children as more to the awards ceremony.

As we reported earlier, Chris Brown made the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards a family affair when he brought his 5-year-old daughter Royalty Brown as his guest While Chris wore a Prada sweater with yellow and pink stripes and black pants, Royalty channeled a princess with a white blouse and a matching cream skirt.

%MINIFYHTML08cc43bd62104d5a33a17beef9ac0d2013% %MINIFYHTML08cc43bd62104d5a33a17beef9ac0d2014%

Of course, the "Heat,quot; artist was not the only veteran in the industry who brought the family to the Staples Center.

In fact, Ozzy Osbourne had an excursion of father and daughter to the awards ceremony while walking on the red carpet with Kelly Osbourne. Dressed in coordinated black outfits, the Osbournes seemed to have fun while laughing as they stepped down and repeated. You're never too old to join dad, right?