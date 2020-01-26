Home Entertainment Chris Brown and other celebrities who took their children to the Grammys

A beautiful plus one.

Sunday night was the biggest night of music, the Grammy 2020. Therefore, it was not surprising when countless artists took their children as more to the awards ceremony.

As we reported earlier, Chris Brown made the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards a family affair when he brought his 5-year-old daughter Royalty Brown as his guest While Chris wore a Prada sweater with yellow and pink stripes and black pants, Royalty channeled a princess with a white blouse and a matching cream skirt.

Of course, the "Heat,quot; artist was not the only veteran in the industry who brought the family to the Staples Center.

In fact, Ozzy Osbourne had an excursion of father and daughter to the awards ceremony while walking on the red carpet with Kelly Osbourne. Dressed in coordinated black outfits, the Osbournes seemed to have fun while laughing as they stepped down and repeated. You're never too old to join dad, right?

To take a closer look at all the celebrities who brought their children to the Grammys, be sure to scroll through the images below!

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Yg

The rapper's daughter Harmony Jackson He looked very elegant on the biggest music night.

Anderson .Paak, 2020 Grammys, Family, Kid Plus Ones

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Anderson .Paak

The American rapper joined his wife. Jae lin and son Rasheed Soul on the red carpet

Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, 2020 Grammys, Family, Kid Plus Ones

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Ozzy Osbourne

The rock and roll legend walked the red carpet with his 35-year-old daughter.

Chris Brown, Royalty, 2020 Grammys, Family, Kid Plus Ones

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Chris Brown

The "loyal,quot; artist stopped to take a picture with his daughter Royalty in the Grammys.

Iron and Wine, 2020 Grammys, Family, Kid Plus Ones

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Iron and wine

The artist "Call It Dreaming,quot; joined his family in the awards ceremony.

PJ Morton 2020 Grammys, Kid Plus Ones

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images

PJ Morton

the Maroon 5 keyboardist was all smiles next to daughter Peyton after winning the Grammy for R,amp;B song of the year.

Nipsey Hussle & # 39; s Family, Lauren London, Emani Asghedom, Samantha Smith, Margaret Bouffe, 2020 Grammys, Family, Kid Plus Ones

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Nipsey Hussle's family

The rapper won a posthumous prize at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Therefore, it was fair that his daughter Asghedom Emani was present

Beck, Cosimo Hansen, 2020 Grammys, Family, Kid Plus Ones

VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images

Stream

The singer-songwriter brought his son Cosimo as its plus one to the Grammys.

The 2020 Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and broadcast live on CBS.

Check out a full list of the winners of the 2020 Grammy Award.

For a summary of the Grammy 2020 Awards, don't miss the ME! After the party Special tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT. And see ME! News Monday at 7 a.m. for more news from the Grammys!

