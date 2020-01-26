China's virus surge increases to 80, more than 2,700 confirmed cases | Coronavirus outbreak news

China said on Monday that the death toll from a deadly coronavirus outbreak jumped to 80 when Hubei province, hit by the hard blow, announced 24 new deaths, while the total number of confirmed cases across the country rose sharply to 2,744 .

While no new deaths were confirmed outside Hubei, the national count of verified infections increased by 769, about half of them in Hubei, the National Health Commission said. He said 461 of those infected were in serious condition.

Plus:

China has closed Hubei in the center of the country, an unprecedented operation that affects tens of millions of people and intends to delay the transmission of the respiratory virus.

China takes strong action against wildlife trade amid the outbreak of coronavirus

The previously unknown contagion has caused worldwide concern due to its similarity to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pathogen, which originated in China in 2002 and killed hundreds of people not only in mainland China, but also in Hong Kong and more to field.

Drastic travel restrictions have been imposed outside the epicenter, with Shandong Province and four cities, Beijing, Shanghai, Xian and Tianjin, announcing bans on long-distance buses entering or leaving.

The measure will affect millions of people traveling during the Lunar New Year holiday, which authorities say will be extended while the government works to contain the virus.

The densely populated southern province of Guangdong, Jiangxi, in central China, and three cities forced residents to wear facial masks in public.

Originated in the capital of Hubei, Wuhan, the virus has spread throughout China and around the world, with confirmed cases in about a dozen countries, including in Europe and the United States.