China fights the outbreak of coronavirus: all the latest updates | China news

China is extending the Lunar New Year vacations for three days and applying strict containment measures in an attempt to curb the spread of a new coronavirus that has killed 80 people and infected more than 2,700, most of them in the central province from Hubei, where the virus first emerged.

The Christmas season was to end on Friday, but now it will run until February 2.

More than 56 million people in almost 20 cities, including the capital of Hubei, Wuhan, have been affected by travel restrictions, introduced amid fears that the transmission rate will skyrocket as hundreds of millions of Chinese They travel during the Lunar New Year celebrations.

Health authorities around the world are taking steps to prevent a pandemic as more countries report cases. So far, confirmed cases have been announced in several Asian countries, Europe and North America.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized that respiratory disease, which has been traced to the city of Wuhan, is an emergency in China, but the organization said Thursday it was too early to declare the outbreak as an emergency of Public health of international concern.

Monday, January 27

Extended vacations until February 2

China will extend the Lunar New Year holidays until February 2, to strengthen the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday.

Holidays were to end on January 30.

Schools that are currently on a rest period will also extend their vacations, but specific dates will be announced by the Ministry of Education, CCTV said.

The popular hotpot restaurant closes stores in China

Popular Haidilao The hotpot restaurant chain will close all its outlets in China from January 26 to 31 to contain the spread of the virus.

Haidilao has restaurants in 118 cities in mainland China.

The death toll rises to 80 with more than 2,700 infected

China said on Monday that the death toll from a deadly coronavirus outbreak jumped to 80 when Hubei province, hit by the hard blow, announced 24 new deaths, while the total number of confirmed cases across the country rose sharply to 2,744 .

