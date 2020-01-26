Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan establish joint custody of their daughter

%MINIFYHTML877f2c8ab616b54188ca0f739bebeeb511% %MINIFYHTML877f2c8ab616b54188ca0f739bebeeb512%

The heartthrob of & # 39; Magic Mike & # 39; and his ex-wife agreed to share the 50/50 custody of their only daughter Everly and not exploit the child for publicity on social media.

Channing Tatum Y Jenna Dewan They finally agreed to a custody agreement for Everly, their six-year-old daughter.

The former couple finalized their divorce last November 2019, and now they have agreed to the terms of how they will raise their daughter.

According to The Blast, Channing and Jenna agreed to share Everly 50/50 custody, and will also work with a counselor to develop a specific schedule to divide vacations and custody time fairly.

The actors also agreed not to exploit Everly for any ads on social networks.

The stars announced their separation in April 2018 after eight years of marriage. They filed for divorce in October of that same year.

Channing recently reconciled with the British singer Jessie J, after calling their relationship late last year, while Jenna waits for her first child with her new man, the Broadway star Steve Kazee.