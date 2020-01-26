Celebrities show up at the annual Roc Nation Brunch!

%MINIFYHTML83c0913aeaa816ec507587195b99c91611% %MINIFYHTML83c0913aeaa816ec507587195b99c91612%

It's the Grammy weekend in Los Angeles, and everyone knows that one of the highlights for the weekend is the annual Roc Nation Late breakfast. The prestigious event is always attended by some of the best in the industry, and fans cannot wait to see who received an invitation to the private event and, more importantly, what they wore for the event.

This year was no different as some of his favorite celebrities flocked to Beverly Hills to celebrate Black Excellence and raise each other this Grammy weekend.

Now we all know it, each and every year, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are always the guests of honor, and were seen having fun and serving while using the vegetation of the place as a backdrop.

%MINIFYHTML83c0913aeaa816ec507587195b99c91613% %MINIFYHTML83c0913aeaa816ec507587195b99c91614%

However, you know that the fun didn't stop there. Diddy, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Usher, Robert Kraft and Kevin Hart are just some of the big names that were seen at the annual laughing event. There was even a special moment when the men got together and made special toasts while celebrating more successes in 2020.

Rihanna also showed up to the brunch and cut it with some people. Including DJ Khaled and Chrissy Lampkin of "Love & Hip Hop New York." Jhene Aiko, Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage and T.I. They were also present for the event full of stars.

See this post on Instagram More fun of #RocNationBrunch !! #Rihanna, #DJKhaled, #MeganTheeStallion, #JheneAiko, #BigSean, #ToryLanez, #AriLennox, #YoGotti, # 21Savage, #TI !! (📸: @gettyimages) A publication shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) in January 25, 2020 at 5:32 p.m. PST

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle's sister, Samantha Smith, were also present at the event and received love from people like Slow Bucks, Monica and Kelly Rowland.

Check out some other celebrities and their attractive appearance at this year's brunch.

See this post on Instagram #KellyRowland, #LalaAnthony, #AngieBeyince, #Miguel, #NazaninMandi, #KingCombs, #WinnieHarlow, #AriLennox, #Tinashe and #Casanova here closing the session at the annual #RocNationBrunch !! 🔥🔥 # Roommates, are you feeling their appearance? (📸: @gettyimages) A publication shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) in January 25, 2020 at 3:17 p.m. PST

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94