Carefully selected wins for Willie Mullins in Naas | Racing news





Coach Willie Mullins

Carefully selected he gave the final touches to his preparation for the Cheltenham Festival with the victory at Naas, but he was far from convincing him.

The position of Willie Mullins effectively sought to qualify for the National Game Hunt at the Festival in March and finally did the job as a 4/6 market leader under Paul Townend.

However, after having done most of the race, Carefully Selected made several mistakes in the three-mile three-grade contest and a bad one in the last fifth seemed to have eliminated it completely.

His class recovered it in terms of level, having lost a couple of places when Spyglass Hill and Elwood continued, but may have had to settle for the second if Spyglass Hill had not fallen on the penultimate fence.

That left Carefully Selected to make the most of it and kept up with its work after a better jump in the last to win by four 25/1 long shots of Forza Milan.