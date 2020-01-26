Cardi B presents its new breast implants: & # 39; bigger & # 39; and & # 39; better & # 39 ;!

Cardi B recently removed and replaced her breast implants. And yesterday on the Grammy red carpet, he showed his new breasts.

And Cardi looked great. The rapper had been size D, after her first set of implants. But now it has gone much, much bigger. According to online reports, Cardi's bra size is now an FF.

But it's not just the increase in size that Cardi was looking for. Your new breasts look much more symmetrical and much more natural too.

Cardi received his first implant set when he was only 19 years old and worked as a stripper in New York.

His latest implants, cost hundreds of thousands, and were performed by some of the best plastic surgeons in the world. And the operation was definitely a success.

As a comparison, these were the previous Cardi implants. She made them before being famous:

Here was Cardi last night, looking great: