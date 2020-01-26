Camila Cabello takes dad and Gwen Stefani to tears at the Grammys

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
Camila Cabello It is no stranger to the Grammys stage.
Like E! Readers will surely remember that the "Liar,quot; singer kicked off the 2019 awards with an exciting performance of her success, "Havana." However, the topper of the list has surpassed its debut in the performance of the Grammys, since it once again brought theatricality for the 2020 Grammys.
Singing his emotional song "First Man,quot;, Cabello sang his heart for a very special person. I'm sorry, Shawn mendes. This was actually for Cabello's father, Alejandro Cabello.
The performance of "First Man,quot; not only presented real homemade videos of Cabello's childhood, but Father Alejandro was sitting in front and center of the audience. As the 22-year-old singer looked stunning in a bright and lavender number and defended herself in the midst of solo acting, we cannot say that we are surprised that her father burst into tears.
In fact even gwen Stefani He cried a little while on the move. That is, who can blame her.
The father-daughter duo closed the sweet song with a hug and a kiss, a moment that left us moved.
We had the feeling that the artist "My Oh My,quot; would sing "First Man,quot; at the awards ceremony since, earlier in the evening, Cabello was seen hugging his father on the red carpet. Alejandro even sneaked in a quick kiss on the forehead while posing for photos.
"First Man,quot; is the thirteenth song of Hair's second solo album, Romance. Released in December 2019, it was supported by six singles, including "Liar," "Shameless," "Cry for Me," "Easy," "Living Proof," and "My Oh My."
It is clear that Cabello was more than ready to return to the Grammys.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
"I can't wait. Thank you very much @recordingacademy! See you soon #GRAMMYs," said the former Fifth Harmony Star wrote on Instagram before his performance.
In addition to acting on the biggest music night, the pop star was nominated for a Grammy: Best duo / pop group performance for her song with Mendes, "Miss." Unfortunately, Cabello and her boyfriend Mendes lost this award to the artists of "Old Town Road,quot; Lil Nas X Y Billy Ray Cyrus.
Check out a full list of the winners of the 2020 Grammy Award.
The 2020 Grammy Awards are broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. For a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT. And see ME! News Monday morning at 7 a.m. for more information about the Grammys!