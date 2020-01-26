Camila Cabello takes dad and Gwen Stefani to tears at the Grammys

Camila Cabello It is no stranger to the Grammys stage.

Like E! Readers will surely remember that the "Liar,quot; singer kicked off the 2019 awards with an exciting performance of her success, "Havana." However, the topper of the list has surpassed its debut in the performance of the Grammys, since it once again brought theatricality for the 2020 Grammys.

%MINIFYHTMLc40f83fbcb9d38c7556676a5ae9af08b13% %MINIFYHTMLc40f83fbcb9d38c7556676a5ae9af08b14%

Singing his emotional song "First Man,quot;, Cabello sang his heart for a very special person. I'm sorry, Shawn mendes. This was actually for Cabello's father, Alejandro Cabello.

The performance of "First Man,quot; not only presented real homemade videos of Cabello's childhood, but Father Alejandro was sitting in front and center of the audience. As the 22-year-old singer looked stunning in a bright and lavender number and defended herself in the midst of solo acting, we cannot say that we are surprised that her father burst into tears.

In fact even gwen Stefani He cried a little while on the move. That is, who can blame her.