California confirms patient with coronavirus, marking third case of EE. UU.

A person in Orange County, California, tested positive for the new coronavirus.

It is the third confirmed case in the United States. The others involved a woman in her 60s in Chicago and a man in her 30s in the state of Washington.

The Orange County Health Care Agency, which received confirmation of the case from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the person had been sent to a local hospital and is in "good condition."

The patient is a traveler from Wuhan, China, and "there is no evidence that a person-to-person transmission has occurred in Orange County," according to the agency. "The current risk of local transmission remains low," the agency said in a statement.