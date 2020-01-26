Burundi ruling party elects Ndayishimiye as candidate in May poll | News

%MINIFYHTML6ecf235dfc35b0646b870424b571b53311% %MINIFYHTML6ecf235dfc35b0646b870424b571b53312%

The ruling Burundi party has said that Secretary General Evariste Ndayishimiye will be his candidate in the next presidential elections in the country.

The announcement of the CNDD-FDD on Sunday came months before the Burundians went to the polls in May.

An ally of President Pierre Nkurunziza, 52 years. Ndayishimiye also heads the military affairs department in the president's office and has served as interior and security minister.

Nkurunziza, who took office in 2005, announced in June that he will not seek reelection.

It was widely expected that the 55-year-old man would take advantage of the recent constitutional changes adopted by a referendum to run for re-election, which raised concerns that Burundi would see a recurrence of deadly riots that broke out after he argued controversially for the third time in 2015 .

Failure CNDD-FDD Party He has welcomed his decision to retire, conferring him the title of "Supreme Patriotism Guide,quot; and generous farewell benefits, including a luxury villa and a single sum equivalent to more than $ 500,000.

The amount is a fortune in Burundi, where more than 65 percent live in poverty and where 50 percent of the country has food insecurity, according to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP).