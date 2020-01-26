BTS presents a new album getting better at the Grammys 2020

Bts It has reached the Grammy 2020 and they are pouring out all the details about what fans can expect from their new album.

The seven members of the popular mega band from South Korea went out on the Grammy red carpet on Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with an elegant look.

V: the series, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM Y I hope They were working on the red carpet looking stylish AF. Talking with E! It's very own Ryan Seacrest On the red carpet, BTS members gave us an idea of ​​what fans can expect from their Grammy performance tonight, as well as what we can expect from their new album.

Despite being rejected by a Grammy nomination this year, BTS is still taking the stage later tonight for a special performance.

When asked how they discovered they were acting tonight, one of the main members, RM, said they discovered "about two or three weeks ago." Citing that they did not think they would be invited to act since they were not nominated, they were still excited to take the stage tonight.

Talking about the atmosphere of the new album, RM tells E! News: "It will be what you expect, but it will be better and harder."