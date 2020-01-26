BTS microphone sold for $ 83K at a pre-Grammy auction

Wenn

The seven autographed microphones used by the Bangtan Boys have been affected at a charity auction before the highly anticipated Grammy Awards.

Seven microphones used in the tour for K-pop sensations Bts (Bangtan boys) sold for $ 83,200 at a charity auction prior to the Grammy Awards on Friday, January 24, 2020.

The set was expected to sell between $ 10,000 and $ 20,000, but Julien's Auctions confirmed that the lot won more than eight times the expected initial price at the Los Angeles sale.

Autographed microphones were the first items BTS sold at auction, who recently matched The Beatles record of three number one albums in a year on the Billboard 200 charts.

And things just seem to be improving for the "Boy With Luv" group, which has become the first K-pop group to hit platinum in the United States with their 2018 album, "Love Yourself: Answer."

BTS has also announced a world tour of the stadium, which begins with four shows at the group's headquarters, the Seoul Olympic Stadium in South Korea, on April 11.

They are also expected to perform at the Grammys on Sunday, January 26, 2020, after the hitmaker "7 Rings" Ariana Grande He shared a click with the rehearsal guys on his social media pages.

His new album, "Map of the Soul: 7," is released on February 21.