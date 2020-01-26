BTS and more join Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus on the Grammys stage

Lil Nas X He was not alone when he took his horse to the old town road in the Grammy 2020.

Of course, we are talking about the epic special epic segment "Old Town Road All-Stars,quot; of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. On Sunday night, Grammy winners Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus they joined Bts, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and others for a celebration performance of the single that tops the list.

Like E! Readers surely know that "Old Town Road,quot; has been released, remixed and mixed several times last year. Therefore, the Recording Academy felt it was right to bring together the various acts that have made this song a sensational sensation.

Lil Nas X released the number alone, with a guitar in hand, in a set designed to resemble a living room. This may refer to the artist (who was born Montero Lamar Hill) on the sofa of time surfing at her sister's house.