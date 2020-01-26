BTS and more join Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus on the Grammys stage

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
Lil Nas X He was not alone when he took his horse to the old town road in the Grammy 2020.
Of course, we are talking about the epic special epic segment "Old Town Road All-Stars,quot; of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. On Sunday night, Grammy winners Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus they joined Bts, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and others for a celebration performance of the single that tops the list.
Like E! Readers surely know that "Old Town Road,quot; has been released, remixed and mixed several times last year. Therefore, the Recording Academy felt it was right to bring together the various acts that have made this song a sensational sensation.
Lil Nas X released the number alone, with a guitar in hand, in a set designed to resemble a living room. This may refer to the artist (who was born Montero Lamar Hill) on the sofa of time surfing at her sister's house.
In a dazzling silver number with a matching hat, Lil Nas X shook himself before moving to meet BTS in a city-style set. Along with the beloved South Korean boy band, Lil Nas X did somersaults and jumped.
After wandering around a mysterious green outfit with a giant skull, the newcomer entered a room where Diplo was playing the banjo and the famous Walmart boy was wearing a bright blue jacket. If it were not the Grammys, we would be convinced that we are having a strange dream of fever.
The performance would not be complete without an appearance of Cyrus, whose remix is possibly the most popular.
In a surprise twist, rapper Nas He joined the performance while Lil Nas X played the trumpet. Again, this performance had it all.
"Old Town Road,quot; has had a good trip, as Lil Nas X first released the song in December 2018. Of course, the country rap anthem gained popularity and was published again by Columbia Records in March 2019. In April of that year, Cyrus jumped to the track and the remix devastated the world.
"At the incredible age of 20, he did the unthinkable. He set the all-time record for the most successful song number one. He has been nominated for six Grammy Awards tonight, he already won two, and he did everything being true to him same," Ellen Degeneres declared before the performance. "Without hesitating to prejudice, he told the world he was gay and, overnight, became an inspiration and a role model for millions of young people around the world."
Lil Nas X is first nominated for the Grammy with six nominations, including Recording of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo / Group Performance (which won), Best Rap / Sung Performance and Best Music Video (which also won).
