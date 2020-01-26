Brazil under Bolsonaro has a message for teenagers: Save sex for marriage

Laryssa Pereira de Souza, 15, who had a baby last year, said the withdrawal message could resonate among evangelical teenagers, but predicted that most teenagers would dismiss it.

Laryssa, raised in a conservative evangelical family in Rio de Janeiro, struggled to tell all her classmates that they had children.

"Almost all of my friends at school got pregnant," she said while her 7-month-old son Arthur Bernardo jumped in his lap. Like many girls her age, Laryssa took advantage of home education programs that allow teenage mothers to remain enrolled in classes.

"Here, things are very liberal," he said. "What we need is better access to pills and stuff," he added, referring to birth control.

Ms. Alves has provided few details about the budget and scope of the abstinence campaign, which will be implemented next month. In defending the approach, Alves said that abstinence campaigns in the United States have been effective.

Leslie Kantor, a professor at the Rutgers University School of Public Health and a leading expert in teenage pregnancy, said the minister's statement is demonstrably false based on the findings of dozens of studies on the subject, which has been the subject of a Fierce political struggle in the United States since the 1980s.

Sex education programs that emphasized abstinence, Dr. Kantor said, have tended to exclude relevant information from gay and bisexual people and have provided misleading information about the effectiveness of condoms and contraceptives. He said the idea of ​​limiting or delaying sex education may seem politically convenient, but it is ultimately a bad idea.