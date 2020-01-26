Brazil: dozens of people killed when heavy rains cause floods and landslides News

%MINIFYHTML99694bbf33f697e4759092180186bf2611% %MINIFYHTML99694bbf33f697e4759092180186bf2612%

At least 30 people have died and 17 remain missing after tAccording to civil defense officials, two days of heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in southeastern Brazil.

More than 2,500 people were evacuated from their homes in the most affected state of Minas Gerais, as downpours soaked the region on Friday and Saturday.

The deaths were reported in the regional capital, Belo Horizonte, and throughout the state.

The Brazilian meteorological service said on Saturday that Belo Horizonte had received 171.8 millimeters of rain in just 24 hours, its highest total in a day in more than 100 years.

The state governor, Romeu Zema, is expected to fly over the affected areas on Sunday to assess the damage.

More rain is forecast in the coming days in Minas Gerais and in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

The period from December to April is generally the wettest in southern Brazil.