Brandon Jenner engaged with her pregnant girlfriend

Caitlyn Jenner's son and Linda Thompson are taking their relationship with Cayley Stoker to the next level after the announcement that she is pregnant.

Brandon Jenner is engaged with his girlfriend Cayley Stoker.

The 38-year-old singer confirmed the news on Instagram on Saturday, January 25, 2020, where he shared a sweet clip of him and his girlfriend smiling and dancing.

"It's official," he wrote in the legend, along with several heart and ring emojis.

The happy news comes after the couple announced in August 2019 that they were expecting twins.

Brandon separated from his wife, Leah, in 2018, after marrying in 2012. They share their four-year-old daughter Eva.