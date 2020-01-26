Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are getting married again?

%MINIFYHTML7f2b7ab0ddae8e615d45e21a1e73540b11% %MINIFYHTML7f2b7ab0ddae8e615d45e21a1e73540b12%

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston remarrying? That is the subject of a new Life & Style article published on February 3, 2020, which says that the two are ready to walk down the hall. Now that both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are single, 20 years after their marriage, some believe it is inevitable that the two will walk down the aisle again. According to Life & Style, Jennifer Aniston is already buying her wedding dress! The article continues to describe the list of famous guests attending weddings, Jennifer's beautiful wedding dress and how handsome Brad Pitt will look in his tuxedo. Of course, there is nothing to verify right now that Brad and Jen are even dating or more than friends to suggest they plan to get married, but that hasn't stopped Life & Style from moving on with the story, and fans love it.

There are many who would love to see Bradifer reunited and even the Daily Star got into the action by sharing a photo of Brad and Jen from the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards along with some throwback photos.

It is rumored that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are dating again and that we LOVE it. 🥰😍 Here are a couple of throwback photos and Brad's infamous photo shooting Jennifer recently at an awards ceremony. Image credit: Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA, FilmMagic #jenniferaniston #bradpitt #hollywood #instalove #jenniferandbrad #instahappy #picoftheday

Life & Style reported that on January 10, 2020, Jennifer closed a Beverly Hills store to go shopping. The magazine reported the following.

“Of all things, she was looking for a white dress. The cards to save the date are already in the mail. It will happen in June, and everyone is excited that Jen has found the dress in Beverly Hills! "

While there has been nothing to confirm that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are back, much less buying wedding dresses and tuxedos, their body language and public displays of affection make people speak. It seems that the ex are in love and everyone talks about it.

What you think? Do you think Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are back and ready to walk down the hall? Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston remarrying?



