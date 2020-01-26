Box office report: Panga gains momentum on day 2

Panga is the moving story of a middle-aged woman, Jaya, played by Kangana Ranaut. Jaya resumed his passion for the kabaddi after having renounced a married life. Kangana plays the young mother with a lot of poise and her performance and bodily transformation has been appreciated not only by critics but also by the masses.

While the film faces tough competition at the box office of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Street Dancer 3D, Panga is gradually climbing the ladder. After earning Rs. Rs 2.70 million on Friday, Panga saw an exponential increase with Rs. 5. 61 million rupees on day two. Good word of mouth advertising is playing an important factor in getting better numbers for the movie.

Watch this space for more updates on movies and Bollywood.