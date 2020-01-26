Bong Joon-Ho's director of parasites says he once captioned the Spike Lee movie "Do the right thing,quot;

Bong Joon-Ho, the most famous director for the hit movie, Parasite, he said he learned to curse in American English from Spike Lee movies. Page Six states that the director of Parasite, during his appearance at the Awards of the Association of African-American Film Critics, said he learned to speak American jargon through Spike films.

Bong Joon-Ho was there to accept his award for Best Foreign Film at the aforementioned movie critics awards. According to the acclaimed filmmaker, when he was a student in South Korea, he and other students screened movies at local theaters, many of them were independent American films. They would create subtitles.

Bong Joon-Ho says he wanted to subtitle movies like Tropical fevers Y Do the right thing, and at that time, his English speaking skills were not excellent, however, after going through the process of learning each word, a more competent speaker finally emerged.

"Thanks to Spike Lee, I learned many things," Bong Joon-Ho commented curiously. Bong Joon-Ho added that he would like to talk to Spike Lee someday and tell him that he subtitled the movie. In the event, Jamie Foxx, Jordan Peele and Lena Waithe also left with praise.

At the time, Parasite He is ready for several awards, including Best International Film and Best Film at the Academy Awards.

According to the Wikipedia page of the film, Bong Joon-ho directed the dark thriller and comedy film about members of an impoverished family who devise a plan to become employees of a much richer family.

The film was screened for the first time at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019, and became the winner at Palme d'Or. It was voted unanimously, which is the first time it has happened since the 2013 film, Blue is the warmest color.

Since then, the film has been critically acclaimed from all angles and has been described as one of the best films of the 2010s. So far, the film has earned around $ 160 million worldwide, becoming in Bong's highest grossing film so far, and also in the third most successful movie in South Korea.



