Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani bring the heat during the Grammys' performance

No one but these two could offer a performance like is!

During the Grammy 2020 on Sunday night, Blake shelton Y gwen Stefani He wasted no time in bringing a serious romance to the stage.

After a brief introduction of the host Alicia Keys, the powerful couple joined to perform their latest song "Nobody But You,quot;.

Blake looked handsome in a classic suit while playing the guitar. As for Gwen, he changed his red carpet look by wearing a white heart-filled dress with a matching headband.

"I don't want to live without you / I don't even want to breathe / I don't want to dream about you / I want to wake up with you by my side," the couple sang as they held hands. "I don't want to go any other way now / I don't want to love anyone but you / Look you in the eye now, if I had to die now / I don't want to love anyone but you." His performance ended with Blake bowing to his protagonist and the two hugging for a kiss.