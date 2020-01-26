Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani bring the heat during the Grammys' performance

No one but these two could offer a performance like is!
During the Grammy 2020 on Sunday night, Blake shelton Y gwen Stefani He wasted no time in bringing a serious romance to the stage.
After a brief introduction of the host Alicia Keys, the powerful couple joined to perform their latest song "Nobody But You,quot;.
Blake looked handsome in a classic suit while playing the guitar. As for Gwen, he changed his red carpet look by wearing a white heart-filled dress with a matching headband.
"I don't want to live without you / I don't even want to breathe / I don't want to dream about you / I want to wake up with you by my side," the couple sang as they held hands. "I don't want to go any other way now / I don't want to love anyone but you / Look you in the eye now, if I had to die now / I don't want to love anyone but you." His performance ended with Blake bowing to his protagonist and the two hugging for a kiss.
Before taking the stage inside the Staples Center, Blake and Gwen appeared in Live from the red carpet where they discussed the origin of the song.
"It was not written as a duo once," Blake admitted to Ryan Seacrest. "We listened to it and we realized that it is the perfect duet especially for us and the lyrics of the song fit perfectly with our story. Listening to the song and it's like waiting a minute, I knew I was going to record it and they all came together."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
As for any possibility of a duet album in the future, never say never. But for now, it's about enjoying the moment.
"I don't think so, but we've done a lot of music together considering we only met a few years ago," Gwen shared on the red carpet after Danilo combed her hair. "We wrote two songs together."
Enjoy the night you two!
