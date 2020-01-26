Blac Chyna's babysitters EVERYTHING COMES OUT – Rob Kardashian says she's a & # 39; unfit mom & # 39 ;!

The legal battle between Rob Kardashian and his baby's mother, Blac Chyna, is heating up.
Earlier this month, Rob Kardashian requested primary custody of his daughter Dream. In the legal documents, Rob accused Chyna of being an unfit mother.
And Rob now says he has witnesses: the old nannies of Chynas. According to the new legal documents presented by Rob, all the babysitters of Blac Chyna have resigned. And he intends to call them as witnesses at the trial
This is how Radar Online explains the situation
In Rob's most recent request, she explained that she is worried about her daughter's safety when her mother is taking care of her. He said that at the time the ruling was issued in 2017, a professional babysitter came and went between his house and Chyna's, with Dream. “The nanny told me that the petitioner (Chyna) had cursed her a lot and told me that the petitioner was very drunk and that the nanny was scared. The petitioner did not allow the babysitter to stay there, ”he wrote in the documents. Rob said eventually that babysitter refused to work at Chyna's house.
Rob added that about two months ago, all the professional nannies who used to take care of Dream in Chyna's house left. He also claimed that a babysitter called him several times without Chyna knowing and asked if he could take Dream home while Chyna calmed down.
“Only now can I provide the Court with evidence of what happens behind closed doors while Dream is with the petitioner. Dream has been twice in the arms of a babysitter while Petitioner is attacking the babysitter. Among other things, Petitioner has left Dream trapped in a room for hours while Petitioner (10-15 feet away) drinks and uses drugs with strangers he met on the Internet. The petitioner threatened the people in the home with knives, threw things at the people, left the alcohol within reach of Dream and tried to burn the house, "he continued in his request." I am incredibly worried about Dream's safety while I am in the house. The petitioner's house and I can't wait without trying to protect her. As soon as I signed third-party statements, I made these requests in an emergency request on January 3, 2020. Unfortunately, those requests were denied. "