Blac Chyna's babysitters EVERYTHING COMES OUT – Rob Kardashian says she's a & # 39; unfit mom & # 39 ;!

The legal battle between Rob Kardashian and his baby's mother, Blac Chyna, is heating up.

Earlier this month, Rob Kardashian requested primary custody of his daughter Dream. In the legal documents, Rob accused Chyna of being an unfit mother.

And Rob now says he has witnesses: the old nannies of Chynas. According to the new legal documents presented by Rob, all the babysitters of Blac Chyna have resigned. And he intends to call them as witnesses at the trial

This is how Radar Online explains the situation