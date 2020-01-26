Billy Ray Cyrus dedicates the Grammys victory to Kobe Bryant

And the winner is…

Lil Nas X Y Billy Ray Cyrus.

On Sunday, the "Old Town Road,quot; artists took home the Best Duo / Group Performance trophy in the 2020 Grammys. While Lil Nas X and Cyrus have certainly made a big impact with their success on the list of successes, they haven't They were necessarily a shoo-in to catch the prize.

Why? Well, because they were nominated in a fairly stacked category, including "Boyfriend,quot; artists Ariana Grande Y Social house, Singers "Sucker,quot; The jonas brothersArtists of the "sunflower,quot; Post Malone Y Swae lee and artists of "Señorita,quot; Shawn mendes Y Camila Cabello.

However, it is safe to say that the Recording Academy is a fan of "Old Town Road,quot; since, in addition to the Pop Duo / Group award, Lil Nas X and Cyrus also won the Best Music Video category. The popular single remarkably maintained the number 1 position in the Billboard Hot 100 chart for an impressive 19 weeks, the most in the 60-year history of the chart.

Of course, after today's tragic death Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore BryantCyrus announced that he was dedicating their trophies to the late Bryants.