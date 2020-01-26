Billy Ray Cyrus dedicates the Grammys victory to Kobe Bryant

And the winner is…
Lil Nas X Y Billy Ray Cyrus.
On Sunday, the "Old Town Road,quot; artists took home the Best Duo / Group Performance trophy in the 2020 Grammys. While Lil Nas X and Cyrus have certainly made a big impact with their success on the list of successes, they haven't They were necessarily a shoo-in to catch the prize.
Why? Well, because they were nominated in a fairly stacked category, including "Boyfriend,quot; artists Ariana Grande Y Social house, Singers "Sucker,quot; The jonas brothersArtists of the "sunflower,quot; Post Malone Y Swae lee and artists of "Señorita,quot; Shawn mendes Y Camila Cabello.
However, it is safe to say that the Recording Academy is a fan of "Old Town Road,quot; since, in addition to the Pop Duo / Group award, Lil Nas X and Cyrus also won the Best Music Video category. The popular single remarkably maintained the number 1 position in the Billboard Hot 100 chart for an impressive 19 weeks, the most in the 60-year history of the chart.
Of course, after today's tragic death Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore BryantCyrus announced that he was dedicating their trophies to the late Bryants.
"I am honored to win the best music video and the best pop / group duo," Cyrus wrote on Twitter. "I would like to dedicate both Kobe and her beautiful daughter. Send my thoughts and prayers to her family and friends during this difficult time. #RIPKobe @LilNasX,quot;
Like E! Readers surely know, it was learned earlier today that the NBA legend died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was only 41 years old. In a tragic turn of events, Bryant's 13-year-old daughter was also with her father on the plane and died Sunday morning.
We are sure that the loved ones of Kobe and Gianna appreciate the gesture. Rest in peace.
