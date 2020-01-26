Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas O & # 39; Connell, gets excited about her and calls her "true artist"

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The brother and producer of the singer of & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; He has nothing but love for his little sister during a red carpet interview before the 2020 Grammy Awards, in which Billie received 5 assents.

Billie eilishThe brother definitely thinks very well about the rising 18-year-old star. While he reached the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with five nominations to his credit, Finneas O & # 39; Connell He could not help returning the attention to his younger sister and his talent in music.

During an interview on the red carpet before the awards ceremony, the 22-year-old musician shared his opinion about the hit creator "Bad Guy". "For me, one of the many reasons why when we started making music, I was never interested in calling it a duo, like having a band's name, it's because of its vision," he told the host of PEOPLE Now. Jeremy Parsons and the principal editor Janine Rubenstein.

"It's like 18-18, it's even sharper than 2002," the Grammy nominee continued for the first time. "It's like, she knows exactly what she wants. She knows how to get what she wants. She knows what it will take. She knows even more clearly when something isn't right how to get where she should be." For me, that's what a true artist is. "

The singer, who appeared as Alistair in "Joy"He has also talked about Billie's contribution to his single." Although we are all making songs together and producing them, it is his vision, "he said." Especially when we go on stage every night. Billie thinks so meticulously and I admire him infinitely in her. "

Finneas, which helped produce Selena Gomez"Losing you love me" and Camila Cabello"accustomed to this," moreover, sprouted over her sister's honesty about her mental problems. "I am very happy to be open with that because I believe that depression and anxiety, especially in people under 25, is so important to talk about, so frequent," he said.

"I think seeing your sister or anyone with whom you are close and love suffering from something like that is a scary thing because it is not always something that you can really have an impact other than being a good listener, being there for them, "the composer shared. "It's always important to be in touch with the people you love."

For his work on "When we all fall asleep, where are we going?", Finneas has earned the recognition of Producer of the Year and Best-designed Album in the Non-Classic category at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Along with Billie, he also competed for the album of the year, the song of the year and the album of the year.