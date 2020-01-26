Billie Eilish wins the song of the year, Nipsey Hussle scores another posthumous victory

%MINIFYHTMLf4b6555ff35586aeb3bcb8bdf99fedca11% %MINIFYHTMLf4b6555ff35586aeb3bcb8bdf99fedca12%

The 18-year-old singer brings home the award thanks to her mega hit & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39 ;, while the late rapper is honored with the Best Rap / Sung Performance trophy for & # 39; Higher & # 39; .

Up News Info –

Billie eilish He is now a Grammy winner. His mega hit, "Bad Guy", was presented as the winner of the Song of the Year during the event that took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26. In doing so, the 18-year-old singer outperformed the likes of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Y Lizzo.

During her acceptance speech, an emotional Billie couldn't believe she won one of the four main awards at the event and apologized to her fellow nominees: "Many other songs deserved this, I'm sorry. Thank you very much. This is my first Grammy, I never thought it would happen in my whole life. I grew up watching them. "

She continued to thank her brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas, who then removed the microphone and said: "This is really a big problem that I don't … I have no idea what to say. I didn't do it, I think we're going to win this. I love all the songs on this list … We just made music in the room together. We still do, and they let us do that. This is for all the kids who are making music in their room today. You'll get one of these " .

%MINIFYHTMLf4b6555ff35586aeb3bcb8bdf99fedca13% %MINIFYHTMLf4b6555ff35586aeb3bcb8bdf99fedca14%

<br />

Shortly after that Nipsey Hussle he won another posthumous victory as his collaboration with DJ Khaled Y John legend, "Higher", was crowned Best Rap / Sung Performance. Khaled, who won his first Grammy with the victory of the song, dedicated the trophy to the deceased rapper. He also thanked his wife and was excited about the arrival of his new baby, whom he called Alam.

Meanwhile, John said, "I want to thank everyone for supporting this and for raising Nipsey's name. You know we all love him, we all miss him. It's terrible that we had to lose him so early. We thanked his family for being here. tonight with us. "

<br />

Prior to this, Nipsey took home the Best Rap Performance for his collaboration with Roddy ricch "Racks in the middle."