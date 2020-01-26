Billie Eilish wins the song of the year at the Grammy 2020

And the Grammy is going to …
Billie eilishHe took home the song of the year award at the Grammy 2020 Awards tonight. The artist's hit song, "Bad Guy," was written by Billie and his older brother, Finneas O & # 39; Connell.
This marks his second Grammy victory. Early in the night, Billie's album When we all fall asleep, where do we go? He was named Best Pop Vocal Album. She is still in the race for Best New Artist, Disco of the Year and Album of the Year.
"Why? Wow. Many other songs deserve this. I'm sorry. Thank you very much. This is my first Grammys. I never thought this would happen in my whole life. I grew up watching them and this is my brother Finneas and he is my best friend, I feel like I'm kidding a lot and I never take anything seriously in this kind of thing, but I really want to say that I'm very grateful and honored to be here among you all. ", he shared the star.
Billie beat who is who of the leaders of the music industry for the Song of the Year, including Lizzo"Truth hurts,quot; Taylor Swift"Lover,quot; Lady Gaga"Always remind us this way,quot; King's wool"Norman F – King Rockwell,quot; Lewis Capaldi"Someone you loved,quot; HIS."Hard Place,quot; and Tanya Tucker"Bring my flowers now."
Finneas then addressed the audience, sharing in part: "I have no idea what to say. I didn't think we would win this at all. I loved all the songs on this list. I want to thank my girlfriend, my best friends, full team. We just do music in a room together. We still do it and they let us do that. This is for all the kids who make music in their rooms today. They'll get one of these. "
Recent Song of the Year winners include Baby prawn"This is America,quot; Bruno Mars& # 39; "That's what I like," Adele"Hi,quot; Ed Sheeran"Thinking out loud,quot; and Sam smith"Stay with me,quot;.
Congratulations to Billie, and check out the full list of winners at the Grammy 2020, which is updated in real time, here!
