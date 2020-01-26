Billie Eilish wins her first Grammy 2020 award for best pop vocal album

Congratulations are in order!

The biggest music night is finally here, as our favorite artists celebrate the best of the best in the industry. And it seems that Billie eilish hit all the right notes in the Grammy 2020, because she goes home with that coveted gold statue.

The 18-year-old star, who is nominated in five other categories tonight, was announced the winner of the Best Pop Vocal Album for her very popular album, When we all fall asleep, where do we go?.

Because this part of the awards was not televised, the "Bad Guy,quot; singer has not yet ruled on her Grammy victory. However, we are sure that it will not be long before she comments on her great victory.

The singer was surprised on the red carpet in a dazzling green Gucci ensemble. While it is a color and lewk that Billie typically uses in important events, it seems that the lucky color was worth it since she already got her first prize of the night.