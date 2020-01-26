Bhad Bhabie shows off her new butt while returning to Instagram after "taking a break"

%MINIFYHTML0d93e6c35f80eb0ffb31b4e200fee04511% %MINIFYHTML0d93e6c35f80eb0ffb31b4e200fee04512%

It is rumored that the rapper of & # 39; Hi Bich & # 39; He takes a break from social networks to finish his butt while showing a larger and more complete background in new images on his return online.

Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) returned to Instagram after she took a short break. When the "Hello Bich" star posted new selfies on his page, people began to notice the difference between the old one before the social media pause and the new one.

People were convinced that he took a break to finish his butt, since he looked bigger and full than usual. "So she left to go do it **?" One commented. "When they leave social networks it is to do the job," wrote another. Another curious person asked the Internet: "Are those shots ** at 16?"

She did not address those who talked about her butt. Instead, he reviewed one of his followers who criticized his outfit for being too revealing. "When I was your age, I couldn't use half of the things you use," said the critic, to which she replied: "That's the hate right there hahaha, YOU ARE A HATERRRRR! Stop following me!"

When someone else made fun of her "taking a break," she replied, "The only thing I'm taking a break from is giving shit what they think."

Bhabie announced an Instagram break on January 14, citing her mental health concerns. "Social networks have not only made me who I am, but also one of the reasons why I can't sleep at night," he said at the time.

Days later, he returned to social networks to criticize his father for criticizing his mother. She reminded him that he "abandoned (his) mother when (she) was three months old for a stripper she met in Canada."

Recently, Bhad Bhabie, 16, was romantically related to 24 years. Keef boss after she posted a picture from her bed. Their relationship provoked a violent reaction online and provoked a protest from their baby, who claimed that he defended his daughter and lied about being busy with work just to hang out with the young rapper.